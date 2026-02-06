Major General Fannie Masemola confirmed the establishment of a task team to investigate implicated police officers

The National Police Commissioner confirmed that the team would be given a specific deadline to handle investigations

Advocate Andy Mothibi, the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), provided more detail about the makeup of the team

Major General Fannie Masemola confirmed the establishment of the task team that will investigate implicated officers. Image: South African Government

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG – Major General Fannie Masemola has confirmed that a task team has been established to investigate police members implicated at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

President Cyril Ramaphosa tasked the National Police Commissioner with establishing the task team after he accepted the Madlanga Commission’s interim report recommendations.

The commission found that there was prima facie evidence of wrongdoing by some individuals within the South African Police Service (SAPS) and Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality (EMM), calling for investigations to be conducted into them.

General Masemola confirms the task team has three months

During a special press briefing on 6 February 2026 in Tshwane, the National Police Commissioner stated that the task team would be given three months to conclude its investigations.

He explained that the team were not just focusing on the five officers listed by the president, but also others whom SAPS flagged as suspicious. He noted that police were already investigating officials, and so the three-month deadline was not impossible.

Masemola also confirmed that one of the officers listed by the president was already suspended, while the others were served with notices of intention to suspend. The officers are Major General Lesetja Senona, Major General Richard Shibiri, Brigadier Mbangwa Nkhwashu, Brigadier Rachel Matjeng and Sergeant Fannie Nkosi.

Brigadier recently testified before the Madlanga Commission about her ties to Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala. She claimed that she was in a romantic relationship with the controversial tenderpreneur, which explains the money he sent her over the years.

Advocate Andy Mothibi provided more details about the composition of the task team. Image: @NPA_Prosecutes

Source: Twitter

Task team is not just made up of police officers

Advocate Andy Mothibi, the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), was also present at the press briefing and confirmed that the task team would not just be made up of police officers.

The head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) stated that members of the NPA would also work alongside the senior police investigators and added that the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) would also be involved.

Advocate Mothibi explained that this was done so that, as investigations progressed, and if the AFU was required, there would be no delay in referring the matter to them.

