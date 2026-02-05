Suliman Carrim was subpoenaed by the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which is probing corruption in the criminal justice system

The businessman approached the Gauteng High Court to interdict his scheduled appearance before the Commission

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has now delivered its verdict on Carrim's urgent application

The Gauteng High Court dismissed Suliman Carrim’s application to prevent his scheduled appearance before the Madlanga Commission. Image: Emmanuel Croset/ @southafricandly

GAUTENG – African National Congress member, Suliman Carrim, will have to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The businessman was subpoenaed to appear before the commission, which is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system. Carrim sought to prevent his scheduled appearance on 6 February 2026 by approaching the court and getting an interdict against the commission.

Carrim’s application was struck off the roll

On 5 February 2026, the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg struck Carrim’s application off the roll, with costs.

Carrim approached the court with an urgent bid to halt the Commission from subpoenaing him to appear before it on 6 February 2026. In his court papers, he argued that the decision to classify him as a witness should be reviewed and set aside.

Carrim’s name has been mentioned before the committee several times, with allegations made about his ties to alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

