Former acting police commissioner Phahlane faces court ruling on his dismissal. Image: @ParliamentofRSA/X

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG – Former acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane will learn on Thursday, 5 February 2026, whether his dismissal will stand.

Phahlane was fired over unlawful conduct linked to a 2014 forensic cameras tender and has been fighting for reinstatement since 2020.

Phahlane was fired for his role in the procurement of a forensic cameras for the Forensic Services division, where he was found to have acted with "no remorse" for unlawful conduct. He was also implicated in an R86-million "blue lights" tender fraud case.

His legal challenges, including losses at the Labour Court in June 2020 and the High Court, have now reached the Labour Appeal Court.

Appearance before the Ad Hoc Committee

Phahlane recently appeared before the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee, where he claimed that his disciplinary hearing was unfair. During his testimony, told the committee that political interference within the South African Police Service has been longstanding, intensifying after the ANC’s 2007 Polokwane Conference.

He also criticised how decisions and appointments have been influenced by politics rather than the proper process. Phahlane also testified about alleged manipulation of investigative bodies and undue influence by figures such as Paul O’Sullivan and former IPID head Robert McBride, claiming their actions damaged his reputation and career.

IPID captured by O'Sullivan

He further told the committee that private investigator Paul O’Sullivan had effectively “captured” the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) and wielded influence over both SAPS and the National Prosecuting Authority, alleging he worked with former IPID boss Robert McBride to damage Phahlane’s reputation and career. Phahlane said the pair used the media and coordinated actions against him as part of a broader campaign linked to ongoing investigations into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system.

Received a threatening text

Phahlane had previously accused forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan of sending him a threatening text message moments after an eNCA interview in which Phahlane discussed allegations of a plot to block his appointment, with the message reportedly saying O’Sullivan “could not wait to see Phahlane in prison. Phahlane’s claim follows similar accusations that O’Sullivan sent threatening texts to others, including Cedric Nkabinde, amid broader parliamentary probes into alleged interference, influence and misconduct tied to SAPS and oversight bodies.

Khomotso Phahlane made an appearance at Paliament's Ad Hoc Committee to give evidence on corruption within SAPS. Images: @ParliamentofRSA/X and Central News/Facebook

Source: Twitter

Previously, Briefly News reported that the former acting SAPS National Commissioner defended KwaZulu‑Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant‑General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s choice to wear camouflage at his controversial July press briefing. He said it was a police, not military, uniform and that Mkhwanazi, a trained Special Task Force officer, had every right to wear it. Phahlane argued critics were unfairly belittling Mkhwanazi and that the attire was appropriate given the seriousness of the issues he raised about corruption and interference in the criminal justice system.

