Witness F, a key and secretive witness at the Madlanga Commission, temporarily left proceedings, claiming he was unwell

He is expected to resume testimony virtually on 6 February 2026, where he has to answer to evidence that has implicated suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya in corruption

The witness, appearing anonymously, allegedly acted as a 'runner for Sibiya, collecting large cash payments

PRETORIA- Proceedings at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry were briefly interrupted when Witness F asked to be excused during his testimony on 4 February 2026, saying he was unwell and needed to see a doctor.

Commissioners, responding with light-hearted laughter, released him, noting that his testimony would not have been completed on in one day, in any event.

Witness F tried to stall the appearance at Madlanga

The secret witness has delivered some of the most explosive evidence before the commission so far, despite initially attempting to avoid taking the stand. He was scheduled to appear last Friday, but his attorney, Hartley Ngoato, raised concerns about his safety and requested a postponement, saying the defence still had more than a thousand pages of evidence to study.

Witness F is answering allegations that he acted as a “runner” for suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, allegedly collecting large cash payments from questionable individuals on Sibiya’s behalf. Ngoato has also applied for his client to testify in camera, arguing that an open hearing could place him at risk.

A protracted debate over the witness’s readiness played out before the commission last week, delaying the start of his evidence. He is expected to resume his testimony on Friday, 6 February 2026.

Political Interference in a celebrity blogger's arrest

Among his explosive testimony was revelations that Vusimuzi Cat Matlala and other political figures were behind the arrest of celebrity blogger Musa Khawula. The witness described conversations pointing to possible interference in Khawula’s case, highlighting broader concerns about misuse of authority. This revelation adds to the commission’s ongoing inquiry into corruption and misconduct within the police service.

Previously, Briefly News reported that Witness F described how police shared Musa Khawula's arrest warrant with a private security contact to effect the arrest, raising concerns about procedural propriety. South Africans have expressed outrage on social media, with many viewing the arrest as an example of political or institutional interference rather than routine law enforcement.

