As the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry continued its investigation into the infiltration of the criminal justice system, Musa Khawula’s arrest took centre stage

Witness F continued testifying and provided more insight into how the popular blogger’s arrest unfolded

South Africans were stunned, and many lambasted senior police officers and politicians, accusing them of abusing their power

Witness F testified about the arrest of Musa Khawula.

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — More details surrounding the arrest of popular blogger Musa Khawula emerged as Witness F testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 4 February 2026.

The public hearings into the alleged infiltration of the criminal justice system continued at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Tshwane. Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga asked Witness F what risk or danger Khawula posed when the warrant for his arrest was issued in October 2024 for contravening sections of the Cyber Crimes Act, according to the arrest warrant.

Witness F discusses Khawula

Madlanga asked why a Hawks officer and the Gauteng Tracking Team were directed to effect an arrest. The witness replied that he had communicated to a Brigadier that he did not have the manpower to make the arrest. He therefore assumed that the Brigadier called the Tracking Team, which was “user-friendly to him."

He said he assumed he sent the Tracking Team because Witness F was alone. However, he said, when he found Captain Zungu, he did not return to the Brigadier to inform him that he found the manpower necessary to make the arrest.

Madlanga accuses Witness F of lying

Madlanga was unimpressed with Witness F’s statement and accused him of lying. He said that Witness F had been lying for two reasons: he could not have needed the assistance of suspected cartel boss Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s security company if a Hawks officer and the Gauteng Tracking Team were present. Madlanga added that the warrant was issued on 21 October, so Witness F did not have it over the weekend, as he said when he wanted Matlala’s security team to be present during Khawula’s arrest.

Musa Khawula was arrested. Image: @Musa_Khawula

Witness F also testified that he was pressured to arrest Khawula when he discussed his arrest. He explained that General Richard Shibiri instructed him to forward the warrant of arrest to Matlala and be present when Khawula was arrested. This was after Shibiri received information from Matlala that someone wanted to post information exposing him unless a payment was made.

South Africans react

X users in the comment section were concerned about how Khawula’s arrest was effected.

NaNgoma said:

“Abuse of power to arrest Musa. Pure intimidation. I wonder if they made him dance.”

Makoya Beats RSA said:

“This is funny and worrisome. Waste of state resources. Abuse of state resources if you ask me.”

Gervinho Traps said:

“They serve themselves justice.”

Kgakgamatso said:

“Musa Khawula, look for a lawyer. This is abuse of state resources.”

