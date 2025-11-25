Khomotso Phahlane weighed in on Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's decision to wear camouflage on 6 July 2025

The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner made headlines for his choice of attire during his allegation-filled press briefing

Phahlane, the former acting National Police Commissioner, argued that the uniform was not military, as many had claimed

GAUTENG - Khomotso Phahlane has come out in defence of Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi over his attire during his explosive 6 July press briefing.

The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner made headlines during the press briefing when he alleged that there were cases of corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system.

While many were caught up with the allegations, General Mkhwanazi’s decision to wear camouflage raised eyebrows, with acting Minister of Police, Professor Firoz Cachalia, saying that it concerned him. But Phahlane, the former acting National Police Commissioner, defended Mkhwanazi, saying there was nothing wrong with what he wore.

Phahlane says General Mkhwanazi didn’t wear a military uniform

During an interview with eNCA’s Pule Letshwiti-Jones and Crime Watch host, Yusuf Abramjee, Phahlane discussed the infamous media briefing. He also took issue with some claims that General Mkhwanazi wore a military uniform to the press briefing.

“It’s not a military uniform; it’s a police uniform. He doesn’t need anyone’s permission to wear it,” Phahlane said.

The former acting National Police Commissioner added that General Mkhwanazi gave blood, sweat and tears, like any other officer who completed the Special Task Force training.

“Why do we want to belittle him? Why don’t we want to show some respect? Why don’t we as a country applaud him for having raised something that has to do with the security of the country?” Phahlane asked.

Phahlane confirms there’s a rogue unit within the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC)

During his interview with the broadcaster, Phahlane also stated that General Mkhwanazi wasn’t lying when he claimed that there was a rogue unit within the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC).

Phahlane alleged that the unit was led by Head of Investigations and Operations, Matthews Sesoko. Sesoko was in the news recently after he was kidnapped and assaulted near Midrand. His attackers later abandoned him but fled with his official laptop and cellphone.

Phahlane’s testimony with eNCA also focused on the recent claims by Cedric Nkabinde before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee. Nkabinde, the Chief of Staff to Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu, said that there was a plot to ensure that Phahlane was never appointed as the National Police Commissioner permanently.

He also alleged that a member of the Democratic Alliance, a person from AfriForum, two journalists, and even forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan were part of the group who met to plot Phahlane’s downfall.

O'Sullivan reportedly threatens Phahlane

Briefly News reported that Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane had reportedly received a threatening text from Paul O’Sullivan.

The former acting National Police Commissioner was being interviewed on eNCA before he received a text.

O’Sullivan has been accused of sending threatening texts before, with Cedric Nkabinde also receiving one.

