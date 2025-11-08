The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC)'s head of operations, Matthews Sesoko, was allegedly kidnapped

It was reported that Sesoko was robbed of his digital devices on Friday night, 7 November 2025

The kidnapping occurred in Kempton Park, Gauteng, where his vehicle was found idling

Matthews Sesoko, head of operations at the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), was reportedly kidnapped and had his digital devices stolen on Friday night, 7 November 2025. The incident allegedly occurred while Sesoko was driving home.

IDAC head of operations kidnapped

It is alleged that Sesoko was confronted and assaulted by suspects in Pretoria, with his vehicle later found still running on a secluded section of the R25 road in Kempton Park in the Gauteng province. During the incident, his state-issued cellphones and laptop were taken. According to EWN, Sesoko was allegedly released near Rabi Ridge around 2 am on Saturday, 8 November 2025. Sesoko reportedly received assistance and was taken to a nearby police station.

The incident follows testimony given this week by IDAC head Andrea Johnson before Parliament’s ad hoc committee. Sesoko had been involved in the investigation that led to the June 2025 arrest of Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo and six other senior Crime Intelligence officials.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the incident.

@_My_Vriend said:

"Funny cause every day civilians go through such and it never makes the news. Let them see what we’re dealing with on a daily basis."

@IamLungile_ said:

"Melusi Gigaba is investigated for corruption and the people investigating him get robbed?"

@lesiba_keetse said:

"I personally don’t think we need IDAC which is made up of the so called recycled personnel from SAPS and other institutions, the Scorpions had new people who were trained by the best in the world, not this nonsense."

@tmansce8 said:

"Who kidnaps a high profile individual and keeps them for a few hours only to steal their laptop and phone."

@ben_seoka said:

"Mkwanazi has turned this country upside down indeed. The media calls him a Villian, and the wolves are turning on each other. People try hard to hide the truth."

@SAPresidentZA said:

"This guy is playing games with us, he is avoiding SAPS from seizing his devices after Senzo Mchunu and other members' devices were seized for a certain time."

@phephi_dlamini said:

"They just wanted to get rid of evidence that there was indeed a witch-hunt on General Khumalo. No phones no laptop no evidence!"

@GerhardPre31556 said:

"I am convinced he made regular back-ups on an external drive."

3 More stories about the IDAC

Briefly News also reported that the South African Police Service's Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) has responded to reports of an arrest warrant against National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola.

Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh, Siyabonga Gama, and Thamsanqa Jiyane appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court, facing 18 charges related to a locomotive deal that was featured in the State capture reports, according to IDAC.

Head of the Independent Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), Andrea Johnson, testified before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee. Johnson faced questions after admitting that she sat on a panel that shortlisted her husband for a position.

