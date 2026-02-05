President Cyril Ramaphosa weighed in on the Madlanga Commission's interim report, which he received in late 2025, a few months after the Commission was established

Ramaphosa established the Commission of Inquiry in July 2025 after KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged that the criminal justice system had been infiltrated

Ramaphosa said that the report will be implemented, and South Africans were sceptical of his promise, discussing why there could be a delay

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Cyril Ramaphosa promised that the Madlanga Commission interim report would be implemented. Image: GCIS

Source: UGC

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — President Cyril Ramaphosa promised on 5 February 2026 that the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry's interim report recommendations will be implemented. He spoke in Tshwane as the Madlanga Commission continued its public hearings.

Ramaphosa spoke on the sidelines of an oversight visit to the South African Revenue Service (SARS) National Command Centre in Brooklyn. Ramaphosa also responded to questions about the criticism he received from the public, politicians, and civil society.

Cyril Ramaphosa speaks on Madlanga Commission of Inquiry report

Ramaphosa said that he studied the report and accepted the recommendations. He added that the Commission's work continues and pointed out that there are still a number of people who are expected to appear before the Commission and the parallel Ad Hoc Committee.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Ramaphosa also weighed in on allegations that he deliberately excluded Senzo Mchunu, who was placed on special leave when the Madlanga Commission was established, from the recommendations. He said that he was waiting for the process to be completed in three months, after which he will respond.

"People are impatient over a three-month delay," he said.

Ramaphosa also pointed out that he directed Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia to establish a specialised team to investigate the individuals implicated in the interim report. He added that in the end, he would not allow the interim report recommendations not to be implemented. He said the work the Commission does is fundamental for the restructuring of the police service and the criminal justice system.

Cyril Ramaphosa discussed the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Image: GCIS

Source: UGC

South Africans debate Ramaphosa's stance

Netizens had different views. Some supported Ramaphosa's statement that many in the country were impatient, while others vehemently criticised him.

Those who support Ramaphosa

Sine Themba said:

"I agree with the President on this one. People are impatient. People use emotions. People are politicising things. Suddenly, everyone is an analyst."

Mzoxolo Tshaka said:

"I'm glad the President has responded to this criticism. Yes, people are very impatient and tend to let their emotions decide their thinking."

Pobga Molopi said:

"President Ramaphosa is a smart president indeed."

Those who opposed Ramaphosa

Mthobisi Phakathi said:

"Some people have already been killed, and some survived an attempt today, hence the impatience."

Lebea Faro said:

"He plans to delay until he leaves office. He doesn't wanna suspend Mchunu because he knows his secrets."

Lerato Priscilla Morobe Disemelo said:

"Saying a lot without saying much."

Patricia Mashale denies involvement in PKTT disbandment

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the self-proclaimed whistleblower Patricia Mashale denied that she was involved in the disbanding of the Political Killings Task Team. She appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee.

African National Congress Member of Parliament Thokozile Sokanyile asked Mashale if she influenced the Task Team's disbandment. She denied it and said that she used her social media accounts to expose corruption in the police.

Source: Briefly News