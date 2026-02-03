Patricia Mashale denied that she had any influence over the decision to disband the Provincial Killings Task Team (PKTT)

Minister Senzo Mchunu disbanded the PKTT on 31 December 2024, based on unverified claims and social media posts

Mashale, who describes herself as a whistleblower, also denied that she celebrated the disbandment of the PKTT

Patricia Mashale denied that she influenced Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu to disband the PKTT. Image: Nhlanhla Lux Official

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE - Patricia Mashale does not believe she was influential in the disbandment of the Provincial Killings Task Team (PKTT).

The PKTT was disbanded on 31 December 2024 by the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu. Mchunu testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that he disbanded the PKTT based on unverified social media posts by Mashale and information from Mary de Haas.

The Madlanga Commission was established following claims made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner alleged that the PKTT was disbanded because it was investigating members of criminal cartels that captured parts of the criminal justice system.

General Mkwanazi further alleged that Mchunu and Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya were involved in protecting these cartels, pointing to their interactions with people like Brown Mogotsi, Katiso Molefe and Vusimuzi Matlala.

Mashale questioned about the PKTT disbandment

During her appearance before the Ad Hoc Committee, Mashale, who describes herself as a whistleblower, was questioned about the PKTT. African National Congress (ANC) member, Thokozile Sokanyile, asked whether she influenced the disbanding of the task team.

Mashale replied that her situation had nothing to do with the disbandment, as she was focused on corruption in the South African Police Service (SAPS). Mashale uses her social media accounts to expose alleged corrupt activities within the SAPS.

Mashale also explained that she started to blow the whistle on corrupt activities in 2008, while the PKTT was established in 2018 and disbanded in 2024.

Mashale denies celebrating the PKTT disbandment

The committee chairperson, Soviet Lekganyane, also asked Mashale whether she celebrated the disbandment of the PKTT, which she said she did not. Lekganyane then pointed to a post she made on 30 June 2025 in which she said that ‘Dumisani Khumalo and his disbanded Political Killings Task Team must prepare themselves for what is still coming. It is not raining anymore, it is flooding.’

Mashale explained that she didn’t mean all members of the PKTT, but just some who were aligned with General Khumalo. Lekganyane pointed out that she never made this clarification before.

Mchunu admits to using information from Mashale

While Mashale does not believe she influenced Mchunu’s decision, the minister, who is on special leave, admitted that he used complaints from various people, but never tested the allegations and never met the people from whom he took them.

After intense questioning from Advocate Mahlape Sello, Mchunu acknowledged that he relied on Facebook posts by Mashale, a letter from de Haas, and complaints by Sarah Burger. He further admitted that he did not engage any of them before making his decision.

“All three of them, de Haas, Mashale, and Sarah Berger, I didn’t meet any of them. I took what I was reading,” Mchunu testified.

Mchunu says he consulted with Ramaphosa about the disbandment

In a related article, Mchunu said that President Cyril Ramaphosa was aware of the disbandment of the PKTT.

Briefly News reported that Mchunu made the admission during his appearance before the Ad Hoc Committee.

Mchunu addressed the controversy following his decision, saying he consulted with the president before making it.

Source: Briefly News