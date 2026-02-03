Tsakane Matlala, wife of alleged cartel figure Vusimuzi Cat Matlala, is linked to a R3.7 million municipal training contract from the City of Ekurhuleni

The company, Buena Vista Learning Academy, was a shell entity taken over by her just 10 days before the tender

Reports of the tender continue the scrutiny of municipal officials in the metropolitan, including former HR head Linda Gxasheka and suspended EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi

Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala’s Wife Tsakane has been linked to a company that received a R3.7m City of Ekurhuleni tender. Image: @LeratoPillayZA/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG- Tsakane Matlala, wife of tenderpreneur and alleged cartel figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, has been linked to a R3.7 million municipal training contract awarded to a shell company.

According to an investigation by News24, the company named Buena Vista Learning Academy was awarded the tender by the City of Ekurhuleni to provide skills development training in the metropolitan area.

More on the company

Investigations reveal Matlala took control of the company just 10 days before the tender, which had previously functioned as a grill restaurant and was suddenly rebranded as a learning academy in the days leading up to the bid. It now operates as a shell entity for many tenders.

The discovery raises serious questions about how a virtually non-existent company could provide the proof of experience and qualifications required to qualify for a substantial municipal contract.

The 3,7 million tender

The contract reportedly involved training 1,500 municipal employees, covering tasks ranging from grading work to operating TLBs for road construction. Adding to the scrutiny, however, is that the tender was issued under the portfolio of former HR Head Linda Gxasheka, who was dismissed amid allegations that she shielded suspended municipal official Julius Mkhwanazi from disciplinary action linked to alleged corruption at the municipality and the EMPD.

News24 reports that Ekurhuleni has long been highlighted as a nexus of influence for Vusimuzi Cat Matlala, a finding supported by testimonies before the Madlanga Commission and an Ad Hoc Committee.

The investigation also reveals that the Matlalas spent the millions on leading an ostentatious lifestyle, including residing in two mansions in Pretoria, luxury vehicles and multiple trips abroad.

Social media reacts

@ThulaniDhl90895 wrote:

"Investigate and arrest all the officials involved in the awarding."

@refilwe_mokaedi said:

"They should also throw his wife at C-Max prison. This family is corrupt to the core."

@PhathekaPat commented:

"While communities continue to suffer. Politicians are heartless."

@Claudatiousss stated:

"Remarkably bold and outright cheeky to undermine people’s intelligence like this,"

@tofolux3 said:

"City of Ekurhuleni should be collapsed and into administration."

Reports on City of Ekurhuleni officials from the Madlanga Commission

Linda Gxasheka, the head of Human Resources at the City of Ekurhuleni,who awared the tender to Tsakane Matala, was placed on precautionary suspension after being implicated in testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. She was accused of helping protect suspended EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and benefiting from her loyalty to the former city manager.

Former Ekurhuleni city manager Dr Imogen Mashazi faced intense public scrutiny during her appearance at the Madlanga Commission, with social media users questioning how she could afford luxury handbags and designer items amid allegations of corruption, irregular expenditures, and controversial salary increases for municipal officials.

The City of Ekurhuleni has suspended its Head of Legal, Kemi Behari, after she was accused of failing to take disciplinary action against suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi. Mkhwanazi himself was already suspended amid allegations tied to improper conduct and controversial agreements, and Behari’s suspension follows testimony about these issues at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Suspended city of Ekurhuleni officials have been implicated in corruption. Images: Frennie Shivambu and @MaNkosiZN/X

Source: Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported that attempted murder‑accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala appeared before a parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee but expressed scepticism about testifying in detail about how his multi‑million rand SAPS medical services tender was awarded, saying he feared his answers could be used against him in ongoing criminal investigations. The committee pressed him on the procurement of the R360 million contract his company received and the surrounding irregularities linked to that tender process.

