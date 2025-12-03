Ekurhuleni city manager Dr Imogen Mashazi faced intense scrutiny during her Madlanga commission appearance

Mashazi drew public criticism for her combative demeanour and luxury fashion choices amid corruption allegations, while testifying about her alleged role in protecting suspended EPMD Police Chief Julius Mkhwanazi

Social media users questioned how Mashazi could afford high-end designer items, amidst allegations of salary boosts, favouritism, and misconduct within the municipality

Johannesburg- Dr Imogen Mashazi has come under fire after her two-day appearance on 1 and 2 December 2025. South Africans took to social media to criticise her demeanour after many combative exchanges with commissioners, mostly Advocate Sello Mahlape.

Mashazi's fashion has come into the spotlight after netizens focused on her luxury handbags, in light of accusations of corruption, irregular expenditures and boosting the salaries of those in her favour.

A video circulating on X (formerly Twitter) shows Mashazi attending an event adorned with high-end jewellery and carrying a designer bag, leading people to question how a public servant could afford such luxuries.

Mashazi was publicly scrutinised for her high end luxury fashion amidst corruption allegations

Mashazi was accused of unfairly increasing the salaries of municipal employees in a way that violated ethical and legal standards. During his testimony at the Madlanga Commission, Ekurhuleni HR head Xolani Nciza revealed that Mashazi approved salary hikes totalling R600,000 for individuals who supported suspended EPMD Chief Julius Mkhwanazi.

Nciza described how Mashazi rewarded two officials with salary increases as tokens of appreciation for their loyalty. His testimony highlighted a troubling environment within the department, characterised by fear, favouritism, and misconduct. When Nciza was questioned about the legitimacy of these salary adjustments, he stated,

"There is a regulatory framework that sets upper limits for municipal managers’ remuneration, determined by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs. There is simply no provision for arbitrary adjustments like this."

Mashazi was also interrogated about a R200,000 salary increase that Julius Mkhwanazi salary increase that Julius Mkhwanazi requested before his appointment as Deputy Police Chief in the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EPMD) in 2020.This appointment occurred during a scandal involving blue lights installed in vehicles owned by crime boss Vusimuzi Matala. When asked if the counteroffer for the additional R200,000 request had come to her, Mashazi replied, "I think so."

Social media reacted to the video showing Mashazi's high-end fashion

@15TeeJay commented:

"That “Wotch” gives it away …"

@Phumzile2024 said:

"I hate pocket watching but there is no way a municipal manager can afford a Hermes birkin, even if they claim they are starving and all their resources are allocated to securing such a bag."

@McTouba exclaimed:

"Diamond encrusted Audemars Piguet royal oak???? haaa lo mama"

@Kayb336 stated:

"That's were I choose not to believe some items authenticity"

@MabhedlaKa commented:

"There is a real phenomenon of older political network actors trying to project youth, relevance & status using brands. In political sociology, this is called “symbolic capital compensation.” When a leader lacks moral capital. Classic characteristic of Struggle Aristocracy."

@Snee_G said:

"The jewellery put together is apprx. 1.5 MILLION RANDS .. this is excluding her Birkin , D&G dress and Oran Sandals. Below is her salary p/a .. You want to tell me she used 30% of it just to buy jewellery?"

Previously, Briefly News reported on the ex-municipal manager's appearance at the Madlanga Commission, where netizens expressed shock at her transformation. On December 1, 2025, Mashazi captured attention when her before-and-after pictures were shared on X. She sparked further discussion when she paused to re-apply her red lipstick during her questioning.

