Dr Imogen Mashazi had social media buzzing when she appeared before the Madlanga Commission on Monday, 1 December 2025

The former Ekurhuleni Municipal Manager trended online when social media users accused her of bleaching her skin

South Africans commented on viral before-and-after photos of the former nurse and former municipal manager

Former Ekurhuleni Municipal Manager Dr Imogen Mashaz had social media talking on Monday, 1 December 2025, when her before-and-after photos were posted on X.

Mashazi, who appeared before the Madlanga Commission this week, left SA puzzled when she put on her red lipstick during questioning.

The former municipal manager was reportedly questioned about the suspended EMPD acting head Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi.

Social media user @AM_Blujay shared before-and-after photos of Mashazi on his X account on Monday, 1 December 2025.

"Skin bleaching is a pandemic," he wrote.

Popular businessman Tumi Sole also shared a video on his X account of Mashazi's viral video of her putting on lipstick while being questioned on Monday, 1 December 2025.

Podcaster and businesswoman Lebo Keswa also criticised Mashazi on her X account on Monday, 1 December 2025.

"Imagine waking up every day to go to the office, and you have Dr Mashiza as your boss, my gosh #MadlangaCommission," she captioned the post.

South Africans comment on before-and-after pics of Mashazi

@ntswaki50 said:

"Not only bleaching, Turkey denture, wigs or hair implants, brow upliftments, le dintshi (and so many). This is only the face before BBL's, breast what what."

@Thando659635 replied:

"We need to free ourselves from colourism."

@MatawanaMol responded:

"Ohkay, sochong the bleach must have penetrated the brain as well, because I mean, what was that today, doktha," (doctor).

@Stylecandii reacted:

"That time, she looked good in her natural skin tone."

@Swart_Koning wrote:

"Crooks like hiding their true identity."

@AkLaleki said:

"I thought it was her real colour."

@Shimbyana replied:

"Unfortunately, it doesn't change the thinking capability or management style."

@meekcd wrote:

"Black people don't want to be black anymore."

@Grasee71 reacted:

"Complexion started the process of transforming from fingers."

@therealmashsa responded:

"And how old is she again? 65?"

@sikie4 said:

"Slay queen esigugileyo."

@Sports_Musik replied:

"We have a problem."

@ThandekaBrusce1 wrote:

"Wait, wait, is the same person?"

@FragranceMo said:

"Oh, she got a facelift as well."

@normad84m reacted:

"Is this the same person?"

@ENtukwini wrote:

"She was beautiful before this nonsense."

@jabumamba3 commented:

"The new cancer."

@VelakheN3 said:

"A 65-year-old bleaching. Dirty money can make one go crazy."

@EnhleRam replied:

"Greed for money, too much money. Kamo, she's into 'extracurricular activities,' so she has to look the part."

