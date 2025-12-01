Award-winning artists Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle had social media users talking over the weekend when they surprised Murdah's parents with a new

The popular couple previously trended on social media when the former Black Motion member was accused of cheating on Zinhle

South Africans took to social media to comment on a photo of DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz's mother crying

South African couple Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle left Mzansi emotional over the weekend when they surprised Murdah's parents with a brand-new house.

The popular celebrity duo previously trended on social media when the musician was accused of cheating on his wife.

Entertainment channel MDN News shared photos of the DJ with her in-laws on its X account on Sunday, 30 November 2025.

"Murdah Bongz and his wife, DJ Zinhle, bought a house for Murdah Bongz’s parents," they captioned the post.

In the viral pictures, DJ Zinhle is seen crying and hugging her mother-in-law, who has just received her new house.

Social media users respond to the post

@DreadyPrince said:

"Manje, (so) why is he wearing boots tsa (of) kulenyani?"

@Leedurship replied:

"Finished and empty feminists that were advising Zinhle to leave our cheating brother."

@TThomas_Kekana responded:

"Great work, mhh I'm happy they showed love to the parents while they are still alive, Amen."

@BanziZeigh wrote:

"I'm sorry, but his shoes are so distracting. What in the Cool Cats is he wearing?"

@MalumePancakes_ reacted:

"Bongz is the most nigg*-rish husband in history."

@Mantsi_ commented:

"This is what we need to see from our youth. Bravo, well done, congratulations, Bongz. Not these kinds of youth, sleeping in a tavern, making noise for residents and patients in the hospital until 8 vroeg! (in the morning). When are they planning for the future? When are they entertaining their partners?"

@Thato_Rachidi replied:

"This is good to witness, no eating the state's money but pure hard work, parents deserve the love."

@GuavaJuiice_ said:

"Why post everything on social media, eish. For what reason do you think we needed to know? @DJZinhle, your family was there to celebrate with you already.I don't understand why you bring everything to social media. Enjoy your wins with family."

@Didi_biyela01 wrote:

"Are those shoes or boots, because wow! Are neva."

@SomanJR replied:

"Been chopping onions, watching Murdas stories on Instagram. Bro is so lucky to have a wife like Zinhle, and also to have your parents at this age is a double blessing."

Photos of DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz's mom crying are trending. Images: MurdahBongz

Source: Instagram

Mzansi accuses Murdah Bongz of neglecting his parents

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Murdah Bongz's supposed heart of gold is being questioned in the online streets.

The DJ recently splurged on AKA's mom, Lynn Forbes, and Mzansi gave him a bombastic side-eye for allegedly neglecting his own mother.

Online users are criticising Bongz's behaviour, while others are defending the former Black Motion member, saying he's a loving son to his family.

