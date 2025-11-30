Entertainer Murdah Bongz had social media buzzing over the weekend after reportedly buying a house for his parents

The former Black Motion member previously trended on social media when it was alleged that he cheated on his wife

Online users praised Bongz and DJ Zinhle for honouring his parents, saying he's a loving son to his family

Murdah Bongz buys a house for his mother. Images: MurdahBongz

Award-winning musician Murdah Bongz had social media talking over the weekend when a video of him surprising his parents with a new house trended online.

The talented artist, who was previously accused of neglecting his family, was spotted in the video with his wife, DJ Zinhle, and his mother at her new home.

The popular celebrity couple previously trended on social media when the musician was accused of cheating on his wife.

Entertainment channel MDN News shared a video on its X account of the musician surprising his mother with a new house on Saturday, 29 November 2025.

South Africans respond to the video

@Ellahlopa reacted:

"This reeks of Zinhle. DJ Zinhle has got an extremely beautiful heart and akekho umuntu angamfiseli ubuhle. What a blessing of a daughter-in-law. She takes it to the extreme, always dressing so dignified whenever she's at her in-laws! GOD continue blessing her."

@MimiNiMwafrika wrote:

"Divorce loading. He's making moves to hide some of his money!"

@nathi1037 said:

"Imagine after the ceremony, he’s going straight to UKZN."

@Mnyuku0810 replied:

"This is so beautiful, man. Congratulations."

@FanyanaO wrote:

"Thanks for a very big gesture. I hope other stars learn from this."

@irvin_stunna said:

"He's back."

@Gumm_Zoro responded:

"This is a good feeling. Well done, Bongz."

@NdumisoPule replied:

"Well done, Bongz."

@LedwabaRonald wrote:

"These are staff dreams made of. Be a blessing to your parents, and the Lord will see you through it all."

@sdArkd90 said:

"The commentary was unnecessary. Why state Musa K and tell us other marriages and their lives turn dark? Really unnecessary."

@GiftSibanyoni22 commented:

"Truly Inspirational, especially to us black folks."

@monatempolaya responded:

"Had to do something to dilute the cheating news, well done champ."

@tumelo29687590 wrote:

"That's good news, and I think he too got support from his wife, DJ Zinhle."

@MazwiMa4482 replied:

"When you don't let social media become your tekateking (make you doubt) issue, you succeed."

@AyGumede said:

"Nice one! Weeh her neighbours' and friends and church mates, uyabazi laba," (you know them).

@maozazer wrote:

"Behind every successful and blessed man, there's a beautiful woman with a good heart."

@Princessmashab responded:

"This is a beautiful gesture, your Musa K commentary was unnecessary."

SA reacts to a video of Murdah Bongz buying his mom a house. Image: Murdah Bongz

Murdah is tight-lipped while DJ Zinhle does damage control

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that affair-accused Murdah Bongz has yet to directly address the wave of cheating allegations against him.

The DJ and producer has been accused of having extramarital affairs with younger women, and while the conversation is ongoing, he remains tight-lipped.

Meanwhile, his wife, DJ Zinhle, has resorted to damage control to divert attention from their increasingly controversial marriage.

