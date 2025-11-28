South African Amapiano star Young Stunna recently showed off his stacks of money

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted the clip on social media, which went viral

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the clip

Young Stunna flaunted his stacks of money.

Bathong, Young Stunna, had social media upside down with his recent stunt that he pulled.

On Friday, 28 November 2025, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a shocking clip of the Amapiano artist who turned 27 in October 2025, flaunting stacks of money inside a car with unknown passengers.

The video made rounds on social media, leaving many netizens wondering if SARS knows about his flashing hard cash like that in public, just like how the controversial sangoma and podcaster Gogo Maweni did.

SA reacts to Young Stunna flaunting cash

Shortly after the star was seen showing off his cash on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@khathutshelo__ said:

"Let's keep receipts for when he needs donations."

@MalumePancakes_ wrote:

"Money spreading isn't a South African thing, Young Stunna. Go to the hood to flex on SASSA recipients like a normal person."

@Mashesha_RSA stated:

"SARS right now."

@KingMntungwa questioned:

"@sarstax, has this money been declared TAXED, or did it come with Woollies Bag?"

@TsipaA commented:

"We're not going anywhere. We'll be camping here when donations are sought."

@Real_Precious_M said:

"I hate people who show off. Let’s hope it's not Illuminati money. Be lowkey and not do this childish nonsense. The next thing, SARS comes knocking on your bloody door! Because you were stupid."

@TheGoldandBlac1 responded:

"Stunna is his name, he better flex!! Proud of him. Hard work bafethu let’s put in the work and ball!"

@_babybearr replied:

"This is why people with no money should not have kids. I promise you, there’s no child raised by parents with money who would do this. If there’s one out there, they have special needs. Let’s normalise having kids only when we have serious baggage to avoid this low-vibration behaviour."

@Ntandos344982 mentioned:

"I've never seen truly wealthy people like Elon Musk, Patrice Motsepe, Cyril Ramaphosa showing off their money; it's usually people who aren't rich who do that."

Fans react to Young Stunna showing off cash. Image: @youngstunna_rsa

SA reacts to billionaire Johann Rupert's potential R110m earnings

In other updates, Briefly News previously reported that South Africa’s richest man, billionaire Johann Rupert, is set to get a substantial payout this year.

The billionaire is looking at getting over R100 million in dividend payouts from Remgro, an investment holding company with holdings in Mediclinic, the OUTsurance Group, Vumatel, Discovery and more. According to BusinessTech, his father, Anton, founded the holding company. The billionaire owns shares in the company under his company, Beleggings Proprietary Ltd.

