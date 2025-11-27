MDN News shared a video of JazziQ celebrating at Kabza De Small's 33rd birthday party, capturing a bold moment with the bottle

The clip showed the producer in a black suit dousing his wristwatch amid cheers from the crowd

Reactions poured in online, mixing amusement with critiques on the flashy display

Kabza De Small's 33rd birthday bash in Johannesburg turned up the extravagance when music producer JazziQ decided to splash his luxury watch with champagne, as seen in a video posted by MDN News on X.

Kabza, who shocked fans with his age recently, hosted a star-studded birthday party that saw even an unlikely attendee, politician Julius Malema, present.

The X video was captioned straightforwardly:

"Jazzi Q pours champagne on his watch at Kabza De Small’s 33rd birthday celebration."

Watch the full video below:

JazziQ, the 29-year-old producer known for tracks like Woza with Kabza, embodied the night's unfiltered joy through his move that is really a nod to hip-hop's lavish traditions.

The video highlights bold celebration style

The gesture mirrors JazziQ's persona of flashy yet fun antics, as seen in prior clips like at DBN Gogo's events where he did similar acts.

Online reactions blend laughs and side-eye

Replies to MDN News's post turned the video into a debate on wealth displays. @NareMorema voiced his disapproval, writing:

"May this level of stupidity never locate me."

Mtheeznaayza added:

"Africans, STOP this! Money is for buying livestock."

Another user @HlabaneTebatso observed:

"You can’t buy class."

@SelloMogashoa1 noted:

"Some cultures are really something man, such a disgusting behaviour."

Lighter takes included user @LehlogonoloMolepo saying:

"I cringe with such men, yoh."

@KatlegoSuccess posted:

"You can take him out the hood, but you can't take the hood out of him."

@Waves hinted at potential counterfeit, commenting:

"Y'all forget these dudes stay in Johannesburg. Bro could buy ten of those shiny watches for R20 from Small Street and y'all would never know."

@SiyoG added:

"Side effects of growing up in poverty."

Popular podcaster MacG dislikes JazziQ

The critical comments on the X post, reflecting disapproval towards JazziQ, are not isolated. The musician also faces similar criticism from Mzansi's leading podcaster MacG. The former radio presenter admitted that he dislikes JazziQ owing to what he called his "massive ego."

At the time, MacG said Mr JazziQ deserved to get slapped. But MacG admitted that he would not be the one to slap him, saying he is not a violent person.

MacG was heard on the show saying:

"That guy, JazziQ, thinks he poops gold. He is so arrogant."

Seemingly defending JazziQ, MacG's co-host, Sol Phenduka said that JazziQ was probably like that because of the things they [he and MacG] said about him on their podcast. But MacG retorted saying the amapiano muso has always been like that.

Typically unusual for males, JazziQ admires Nicki Minaj

It's not common that men admit to their admiration for female musicians, but Mr JazziQ recently showed social media that there was nothing wrong about stanning a woman.

Briefly News reported that the South African artist came out as a Barb.

