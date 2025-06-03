Podcast and Chill host MacG relayed his thoughts about amapiano artist Mr JazziQ, and clearly stated his hatred towards him

MacG accused JazziQ of having a massive ego, so much so that he thinks he is bigger and better than anyone else

In response to this, Sol Phenduka shared that his hostility is due to the things they have said about him on the podcast

MacG says Mr JazziQ's ego is so massive, he dislikes him.

Source: Instagram

Podcaster MacG is not a fan of amapiano musician Mr JazziQ. He relayed his thoughts about the muso's attitude in the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG.

Why MacG dislikes Mr JazziQ

In a viral clip shared by @ThisIsColbert, MacG said Mr JazziQ deserves to get slapped. It is unclear where the discussion started or why MacG feels this way about the Woza hitmaker.

"If there is one guy who needs a slap, it is JazziQ, man," MacG said and was met with shock from Sol Phenduka. "I dislike that guy, bro. That guy has got an ego, it's huge. He got a massive ego," he continued.

When asked if he was willing to be the one who slaps him, MacG said he is not a violent person. He also shared his thoughts after he mistakenly thought that he was the one who got stabbed; instead, it was Thulani, claimed Sol.

"That guy JazziQ thinks he poops gold. He is so arrogant. We have met him in Cape Town," MacG continued before he was interrupted by Sol.

The Kaya 969 radio presenter said JazziQ was probably like that because of the things they said about him on their podcast. But MacG said the amapiano muso is like that all the time.

MacG is not a fan of Mr JazziQ and he was not afraid of sharing it.

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to MacG's sentiments about JazziQ

SA peeps seemingly agree with MacG, while some corroborated his story of the star having an attitude. However, several people think JazziQ is misunderstood.

@Rooikos_Wilemse claimed:

"Allegedly Jazziq once dated Naledi according to Sol."

@sullersa argued:

"Lol. No MacG got it all wrong I think JazzQ is a cool bro."

@LongLiveLeech replied:

"And his breath stinks. That’s probably the worst part."

@phunyas1 said:

"MacG is a hater generally."

@DylanDiaries14 noted:

"MacG is wrong. Jazzi is a cool dude with a kasi mentality I actually understand the type of person he is."

@TiredOfWorking8 said:

"He's right Jazziq is full of himself with his big teeth."

@yosweervee laughed:

"Wasn’t JazziQ on this podcast last year?"

@osrmsg asked:

"So Macg wants to see how many people he can provoke vele? JazzyQ is from the kasi."

@KgalixGunn responded:

"MacG is correct. That guy is amazingly arrogant."

@SirTumisho joked:

"At this point, I’m starting to think MacG is throwing shade at these celebrities to get a reaction out of them."

MacG disagrees with Sonia Booth

In a previous report from Briefly News, MacG has weighed in on what Sonia Booth had to say about stay-at-home moms.

The podcaster disagreed with the former model's advice during a debate on his podcast.

