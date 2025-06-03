Amapiano musician Scotts Maphuma recently posted a photo of himself at Maputo airport following allegations of his arrest

Maphenda Ndaba revealed on Monday that Maphuma was apprehended in Mozambique where he was due to perform

South Africans and fans of the artist took to his social media post to comfort him, while others criticised him

Scotts Maphuma breaks his silence.

Popular Amapiano artist Scotts Maphuma has broken his silence following his alleged arrest in Mozambique over the weekend.

The controversial artist, who recently got cancelled by a popular night club made headlines on Monday, 2 June when he was reportedly arrested.

Maphuma shared a photo of himself at Maputo's International Airport and wrote on his Instagram account on Tuesday, 3 June morning:

"God let things happen to test your faith in him. If you are shy to praise him under pressure, He will be shy to notice you in front of your enemies. Asiye kubo mtanasekhaya abekho labantu."

Briefly News contacted Mr Maphuma on Monday to comment on his alleged arrest over the weekend.

South Africans react to the musician's latest post

LesediM said:

"This year has been a rough year, hey, but I’m glad you are still standing and pushing."

BainaMobaraka1 wrote:

"He still has the courage to stop and take a photo."

Shirleycombane responded:

"Mozambicans commenting angrily and I'm only seeing adults' comments. Wouldn't it be children complaining since the event was for children?"

Irybing wrote:

"No one is your enemy here. As God’s people we should be honest with others so please let God out of this."

KennyDaniel replied:

"After leaving the police station, it's never too much to stop and take a picture at the airport. His version."

Nota10_rich said:

"At least you’ve got a photo to remind you of the times you used to visit Mozambique."

Aubreypam wrote:

"Jehovah will end it, not a man's will."

Musician buys a new car and a house

The talented artist Scotts Maphuma made headlines in May for his big purchases after getting cancelled.

The Amapiano sensation shared videos and photos of his double-story mansion as well as his BMW. It is reported his new brand-new BMW M4 is worth R3.5 million.

Maphuma received congratulatory messages from his celebrity friends such as Pabi Cooper, Focalistic, and many more.

He captioned the post on his Instagram account: "When the time is right I the Lord will make it happen. House + M4 1 take. It can only be God."

Amapiano star was allegedly apprehended in Mozambique over the weekend.

Scotts Maphuma’s new attitude was scrutinised following his new interview: “Maybe he’s just shy bakithi”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in May that Scotts Maphuma is still catching heat online after his controversial interview on the L-Tido Podcast.

A clip from Focalistic’s surprise birthday party shows Scotts Maphuma giving a flat, awkward interview while DJ Maphorisa brought energy and entertainment.

Some social media users defended him as just shy or socially awkward, while others argued he still hasn't dropped the same attitude he apologised for.

