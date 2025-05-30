Scotts Maphuma is still catching heat online after his controversial interview on the L-Tido Podcast

A clip from Focalistic’s surprise birthday party shows Scotts Maphuma giving a flat, awkward interview while DJ Maphorisa brought energy and entertainment

Some social media users defended him as just shy or socially awkward, while others argued he still hasn't dropped the same attitude he apologised for

Haibo! Scotts Maphuma cannot catch a break on social media ever since his explosive interview on the L-Tido Podcast.

You’d think a heartfelt apology would be enough to get Scotts Maphuma back on Mzansi’s good graces but it looks like the Uyaphapha Marn singer still has a long way to go. Maphuma initially got flake for his arrogance, now Mzansi isn’t feeling his new attitude.

Scotts Maphuma’s new attitude scrutinised

Social media user @Mo_D1d took to X on Thursday 29 May 2025, and shared two videos of Khanyi Mars interviewing DJ Maphorisa and Scotts Maphuma. DJ Maphorisa and Scotts Maphuma were among the star-studded guests that attended Focalistic’s surprise birthday party. The post was captioned:

“The energies”

In one of the videos, Khanyi Mars had a lively interview with DJ Maphorisa who even did an impromptu performance of his song Dlala Ka Yona which features Focalistic, Ricky Lenyora, and Uncool MC. In another video, she had a cold interview with Scotts Maphuma who was barely audible and seemed uninterested in answering her questions.

Watch the videos below:

Netizens react to Scotts Maphuma's new attitude

In the comments, netizens tried to make sense of Scotts Maphuma’s attitude towards Khanyi Mars. Some highlighted that Khanyi Mars had probably opened old wounds when she referred to Maphuma as Scotts MaAttitude, a moniker he’d given himself when he trolled his critics with a cheeky freestyle.

Here are some of the reactions:

@pontsho_mp argued:

“She bored him with Ma Attitude though.”

@Chad_mlimo suggested:

“Nah guys, he’s just an introvert and socially awkward. It’s perfectly normal. Not everyone will be a Madumane hleng.”

@hofigroup said:

“One uyaphapha usisi. This guy just came out of a humbling situation where he was told he has attitude. And you, as a presenter, you call him that. Also, her intro is just too long and annoying.”

@SirDeepen shared:

“The second video, was like a funeral 💀”

@GojasMihle suggested:

“Scott was supposed to take that as joke though, him being stiff other shows he still has attitude 😭”

@Nomps_Noks said:

“Maybe he’s just shy bakithi.”

Scotts Maphuma flaunts new house and sleek car

Meanwhile, despite being scrutinised on social media, Scotts Maphuma is doing well for himself.

Briefly News reported that Scotts Maphuma purchased a double-storey house and a sleek car worth millions.

The Amapiano musician took to his official Instagram shared a photo of his car parked in front of his new house. He praised God in the caption for the purchase.

Fans and music industry colleagues congratulated Scotts Maphuma and wished him well in his future endeavours.

