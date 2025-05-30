Amapiano star Focalistic was left speechless as celebs, friends, and family surprised him with a glittering birthday bash

From heartfelt speeches to star-studded moments, the night was a perfect tribute to his journey and success

The Ka Lekeke star opened up about what truly matters, 'the biggest currency is love', after being showered with love from the industry’s biggest names

Amapiano president Focalistic, born Lethabo Sebetso, celebrated his birthday in style earlier this week.

Over the years, star-studded birthday parties have become the norm for celebrities, but Focalistic didn’t see this big surprise birthday party coming.

Focalistic surprised with a star-studded birthday bash

Celebrities, close family, and friends pulled a surprise birthday party for the Ka Lekeke hitmaker, and fans gave it a nod.

It was a night to remember, capped with glitz, glamour and heartfelt moments as industry colleagues celebrated Focalistic’s big wins in recent years on his birthday.

No doubt, when he walked into the room, he was speechless and couldn’t hide it - a room full of stars to celebrate his birthday.

Some stars spotted at the birthday party include Cassper Nyovest, Scotts Maphuma, DJ Maphorisa, Pabi Cooper, Busiswa and Nomuzi Mabena.

Speaking to the media, the star expressed gratitude to those who came out to celebrate with him.

He also noted that the gesture ‘shows that the biggest currency is love.’

Many celebrities who attended the surprise birthday party also shared their warm wishes to the President ya Straata.

Thanks to his huge social media following, videos from the star-studded birthday party have gained thousands of comments and reactions online.

Focalistic’s age revealed, Mzansi left puzzled

While some fans shared some warm birthday wishes, others tried to connect the dots about his age.

Since his thrust into the limelight, he has managed to keep his private life under wraps, leaving many to guess even about his age.

However, Briefly News connected the dots about his age against the backdrop of his birthday.

The 29-year-old star was born on 28 May 1996 in Zone 6, Ga-Rankuwa, Pretoria, South Africa.

However, many were puzzled to learn that he is 29 years old.

Fans ask: Where is DBN Gogo?

Some quickly asked why DBN Gogo wasn’t in attendance, seemingly dragging Focalistic’s love life into the mix.

The two called it quits barely a year after going public. Rumour mill has it that their affair was marred by cheating allegations.

However, the two often blurt out news of their failed relationship.

After calling it quits with DBN Gogo, Focalistic allegedly found love in the arms of Pabi Cooper, who was running the show at his surprise birthday party.

However, despite reports saying otherwise, the two haven't openly confirmed their relationship.

Focalistic spotted hanging out with a U.S. rapper

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Focalistic and the US rapper were spotted hanging out in South Africa.

The rapper seemingly took the US star to the streets, and fans gave it a nod.

