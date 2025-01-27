Amapiano rapper Focalistic linked up with US rapper Gunna after he landed in Johannesburg

The video Focalistic posted on Instagram created a buzz among his fans who wish the two stars could collaborate

Gunna was in Mzansi as he was the headlining act at the Heineken® House — Ultimate Music, Art, and Social Scene Explosion

Focalistic and US rapper Gunna went shopping in Johannesburg. Image: Julia Beverly/Presley Ann

Source: Getty Images

Award-winning US rapper Gunna was in the Mother Land and he went on a shopping spree with Amapiano rapper Focalistic.

Gunna and Focalistic visit Adidas store in Joburg

Fukumean hitmaker Gunna arrived in Johannesburg, South Africa and was spotted at the OR Tambo International Airport. The rapper headlined the Heineken® House — Ultimate Music, Art, and Social Scene Explosion event on Saturday, 25 January.

Also performing at the event were DBN Gogo, Murdah Bongz, Maglera Doe Boy, Dee Koala and many others.

When he landed, he and Focalistic AKA President Ya Straata, met up for a mall run. While there, they met up with fans who asked for photos and they also visited an Adidas shop.

Check out his Instagram posts below:

Fans ecstatic and hope for a collab between Foca and Wunna

Focalistic's post created a buzz among his fans who wish that he and Gunna Wunna could collaborate on a song.

Focalistic and US rapper Gunna were in Johannesburg. Image: Derek White

Source: Getty Images

One even mentioned the hit Amapiano song Biri Marung Remix.

sinthemba eagerly asked:

"Nah! Y’all need to consider making a Gunna concert."

sain.t__vlone begged the rapper:

"Please, Gunna, we need a song with Focalistic."

kaylomalii also chimed in with the same ask:

"We need that Grammy winning song from both of y'all."

colderoverhere1 observed with admiration:

"Gunna looks like foca’s big brother."

_taniia.me exclaimed at the idea of a Biri Marung remix:

"Biri Marung remix with Gunna? That would be epic!"

6lazeic3kold was in shock:

"Did this man just call him Gunna Wunna in his face? Nahhhh president, you are dangerous."

Singer Anatii hangs out with Gunna in Paris

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African rapper Anatii spent some time with Gunna while in Paris.

SA gushed over the Electronic Bushman, with some requesting a collaboration between the two stars.

