Netizens got excited as it was confirmed that the American rapper Gunna will be heading to SA in 2025

The American rapper will be headlining the Heineken® House — Ultimate Music, Art, and Social Scene Explosion

This exclusive invite-only event will be taking place in Johannesburg on 25 January 2025

American rapper Gunna is headed to SA. Image: @gunna

Source: Instagram

The American rapper Gunna seems to love travelling to Africa many times, as he will head to South Africa again in 2025.

Recently, it was confirmed that the talented rapper Gunna will be coming to Mzansi as he will headline the Heineken® House — Ultimate Music, Art, and Social Scene Explosion in Johannesburg.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reported that the American star will be part of the lineup for the exclusive invite-only event on 25 January 2025.

He wrote:

"Gunna coming to South Africa. The American rapper will headline Heineken® House — Ultimate Music, Art, and Social Scene Explosion in Johannesburg. On the main stage, he will be joined by Young Stunna, Maglera Doe Boy with Dee Koala & 25k, and Morda. This exclusive invite-only event will happen on January 25th 2025."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Gunna coming to SA

Shortly after the news about Gunna coming to South Africa was posted on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@Mahnoor_khan26 said:

"African music is a vibe!"

@SIYA_VS wrote:

"Yeyi, another event for influencers who not only don't listen to Gunna but definitely don't drink Heineken."

@lungigalore commented:

"Watch them invite influencers that don’t even Top Off."

@thandoau responded:

"I hope the organisers can have some tickets for sale yoh I'm on my knees."

@zulusiyanda1 replied:

"I hope they invite people who actually drink Heineken."

@MzanziCulture mentioned:

"We've really got a good year ahead of us!"

@Kuchumele tweeted:

"Gunna should just get a RDP here and be like Busta."

Anatii chills with Gunna in Paris

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Anatii rubbing shoulders with Gunna in Paris.

Mzansi showed love to the Electronic Bushman, with some requesting a collaboration between the two.

Source: Briefly News