The South African music legend Oskido recently showered DJ Zinhle with words of appreciation

This was after the success of his highly anticipated music festival that took place in Johannesburg

The star shared a post of pictures with him and DJ Zinhle and paired them with a heartfelt message

Music Llegend Oskido showered DJ Zinhle with love. Image: @oskidoibelieve, @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

One thing about DJ Zinhle and Oskido is that they shy away from showcasing their blissful friendship on social media.

Recently, the music legend took some to show appreciation to his dear friend DJ Zinhle following the success of his music festival, which took place in Johannesburg on Saturday, 30 November 2024.

The star showed love to DJ Zinhle in a heartfelt post on his Instagram page.

He wrote:

"Big thanks to the incredible @DjZinhle for your ideas and encouragement that made Oskido’s Big Day Out Festival a success. Your support means the world! #Gratitude #Teamwork."

See the post below:

The reality TV star and businesswoman also decided to show love to her friend Oskido on her Instagram page.

She wrote:

"Congratulations to @oskidoibelieve on the incredible success of the “Big Day Out” festival at Huddle Park today! A perfect celebration of 30 years of South African music with legends and current stars alike. Here’s to more milestones and unforgettable events."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Oskido's post

Many netizens reacted to Oskido's post on social media after he shared it. See some of the comments below:

DJ Zinhle responded:

"Congratulations, you did it."

ndix_khumalo wrote:

"It was such an amazing event, such a beautiful experience. The food was flowing and delicious; the bar service was amazing, from the waiters to the guys keeping the tables clean. No queues for the restrooms, and they were kept clean throughout!! Hhai usebenzile grootman."

i_am_misslee commented:

"Glad I was part of the event. What an awesome vibe it was; the lineup was amazing."

nolo__le replied:

"Getting gratitude from your Grootmaan is a real flex."

a_mesmissima said:

"Everything done in pure love, turns great, always."

