Popular South African Amapiano vocalist Pabi Cooper recently showed love to her alleged boyfriend, Focalistic

The star posted pictures of herself wearing a t-shirt that reads ‘I love my boyfriend’

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Pabi Cooper’s post

Pabi Cooper showed love to Focalistic. Image: Prince Williams/Frazer Harrison

Once again, Amapiano vocalist Pabi Cooper and Focalistic made headlines on social media regarding their unconfirmed love affair.

Recently, the 24 year old singer and performer showed love to her alleged boyfriend on social media. The Pabi Jo hitmaker posted pictures of her wearing a t-shirt written ‘I love my boyfriend.’

See the post below:

Netizens react to Pabi Cooper’s post

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Pabi Cooper showing love to Focalistic. Here’s what they had to say:

Gogo Skhotheni wrote:

"I want to wear that Mara batlore hehehe Gogo what what 😢you look beautiful babe."

temba_xvii said:

"First Lady ya PSL."

mpho_and_mphonyana responded:

"Blink twice if someone forced you to wear that T shirt."

kid_ouma questioned:

"Who is your boyfriend?"

golden_leetz commented:

"You are so beautiful. May God protect you."

zandy._02 mentioned:

"Love you too Sthandwa Sami, sisuka kude."

itsfagho98 replied:

"Your boyfriend ke star."

Pabi Cooper and Focalistic fueled more dating rumours. Image: Oupa Bopape

In November 2024, Pabi Cooper and Foca made headlines again after the Amapiano star shared a photo showing off her new nails, one of which had Focalistic's name written on it with a heart and 3D flower, seemingly confirming the rumours.

The couple is said to have started their relationship behind DBN Gogo's back, who had been dating Focalistic before Pabi ultimately took over, and it looks like she's having the time of her life.

Netizens were stunned, with some throwing shade at Pabi's nails.

Pabi Cooper and Essence announce partnership

Meanwhile, the Pabi Jo hitmaker recently shared a video announcing her partnership with makeup brand Essence Cosmetics Africa. Pabi Cooper mentioned four retail companies that stock cosmetic products and would be dropping the price of her lip gloss.

"Exciting announcement! I’m beyond excited to be joining @essence.cosmetics.africa for this incredible journey! To celebrate, we @Clicks_sa, @ackermans_za, @Dunnsclothing @dischem.beauty & more are dropping the Extreme Shine Lip Gloss to a special new price. Let’s make beauty bold, FUN, and unforgettable together! Can’t wait to share this experience with YOU," she said.

The singer was hit with congratulatory messages from her fans as she commenced her exciting partnership.

How old is Pabi Cooper?

Many people know Pabi Cooper, the Amapiano star now, however, a few know that she started as a backup dancer for duo Major League DJz. After that, she released her chart-topping hits like Sphithiphithi and Banyana Ke Bafana.

All of this drew attention to Pabi Cooper's age, which was revealed on her birthday on 4 March 2025. Taking to Instagram, Pabi revealed that she is 24 years old. She posted photos of the red roses she received from her boyfriend Focalistic, as well as a new handbag and a strawberry cake.

Pabi Cooper and bae Focalistic go shopping

In a previous report from Briefly News, Focalistic and Pabi Cooper were recently seen shopping together. This further fuelled the speculation about their relationship.

The couple had not officially confirmed their relationship status, however, they were seen on numerous occasions, hanging out and travelling together. Fans are supportive, flooding their social media with comments and reactions and expressing happiness for the possible couple.

Source: Briefly News