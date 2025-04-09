Amapiano musician Pabi Cooper has taken to social media to announce a partnership with Essence Cosmetics Africa

The Pabi Jo hitmaker received congratulatory messages from her fans as she commenced her exciting partnership

Pabi Cooper's age was recently a huge talking point when she celebrated her birthday, as some people were in disbelief

Pabi Cooper has signed a deal with Essence Cosmetics Africa. Image: Aaron J. Thornton

Source: Getty Images

Amapiano musician Pabi Cooper and Essence Cosmetics Africa have some exciting new products to offer in their newly launched partnership.

Pabi Cooper and Essence announce partnership

The Pabi Jo hitmaker recently shared a video announcing her partnership with makeup brand Essence Cosmetics Africa. Pabi Cooper mentioned four retail companies that stock cosmetic products and would be dropping the price of her lipgloss.

"Exciting announcement! I’m beyond excited to be joining @essence.cosmetics.africa for this incredible journey! To celebrate, we @Clicks_sa, @ackermans_za, @Dunnsclothing @dischem.beauty & more are dropping the Extreme Shine Lip Gloss to a special new price. Let’s make beauty bold, FUN, and unforgettable together! Can’t wait to share this experience with YOU," she said.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans congratulate Pabi Cooper

The singer was hit with congratulatory messages from her fans as she commenced her exciting partnership.

Essence Cosmetics replied:

"We are so soo excited to make beauty FUN together with you, Pabi."

Delicate Peri gushed:

"Wuuhh love to see it."

Mgcebo exclaimed:

"Omg. Congratulations, mama!"

Mitch Mazibuko said:

"Oh, she is working."

Stuna replied:

"My mom is about to complain😍! Asambe Pabi Cooper."

How old is Pabi Cooper?

Many people know Pabi Cooper the Amapiano star now, however a few know that she started as a backup dancer for duo Major League DJz. After that, she released her chart-topping hits like Sphithiphithi and Banyana Ke Bafana.

All of this drew attention to Pabi Cooper's age, which was revealed on her birthday on 4 March 2025.

Taking to Instagram, Pabi revealed that she is 24 years old. She posted photos of the red roses she received from her boyfriend Focalistic, as well as a new handbag and a strawberry cake.

Pabi Cooper revealed her age and amazed the internet. Image: Pabi_cooper

Source: Instagram

Bonang Matheba announces Steve Madden partnership

One of Pabi Cooper's supporters, Bonang Matheba, had also announced a partnership with Steve Madden.

Earlier this year, Bonang announced the launch of the Steve Madden X Bonang Matheba ESSENTIALS. Their partnership includes bags, shoes, and clothing items.

"Introducing Steve Madden X Bonang Matheba ESSENTIALS. These must-have styles are here, bolder than ever, and ready to complete your wardrobe! #SMXBMESSENTIALS. Shop the collection online & in-store now! @stevemaddensa."

Fans expressed excitement over this collaboration and to see what Bonang Matheba executes with her partnership.

One fan hailed Queen B, saying, "WHAT A GODDESS! How you elevate the elegance of every brand is amazing!"

Pabi Cooper and bae Focalistic go shopping

In a previous report from Briefly News, Focalistic and Pabi Cooper were recently seen shopping together. This further fuelled the speculation about their relationship.

The couple had not officially confirmed their relationship status, however, they were seen on numerous occasions, hanging out and travelling together. Fans are definitely supportive, flooding their social media with comments and reactions and expressing happiness for the possible couple.

Source: Briefly News