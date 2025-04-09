Podcaster and radio personality, Sol Phenduka recently reacted to actress Khanyi Mbau's new look

The former Big Brother Mzansi reality TV star shared a heartbroken emoji to the actress' new face

South Africans took to social media to share their thoughts about Mbau's latest face at the premiere of Meet the Khumalos

SA slams Sol Phenduka's reaction to Khanyi Mbau's new look. Image: Supplied

Source: Getty Images

Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka recently took to social media to respond to Khanyi Mbau's latest face.

The radio personality and podcaster who recently trended on social media for exposing a Nigerian scammer is not impressed by Mbau's dramatic transformation.

Phenduka took to his social media on Tuesday, 8 April to share a broken heart emoji to Mbau's new look.

The former The Wife actress was spotted at the premiere of Netflix's latest show, Meet the Khumalos in Durban, and sparked debates about her plastic surgeries.

Mbau topped Twitter trends this week when social media user @BuhleNoMuhle shared a picture of the actress' new face.

South Africans respond to the media personality's new look

@tshepom619 wrote:

"And there was nothing to improve, Khanyo was always beautiful."

@ChrisExcel102 asked:

"My only question in this Khanyi Mbau situation. Is this the healing process… or seyipholile manje (is she healed)?"

@Mapiano_Piano said:

"She was never the same after leaving a man in Dubai. Sister has been applying everything on her face including mpesu to boost her looks gwa pala (she's failing) straight."

@MthiniJimmy replied:

"The only South African who updates her identity document every 5 years."

@Mzala1684 responds to Phenduka:

"You just want to make her trend by sending trolls her way. I'm sure you are not that close naye to be concerned by her looks. Akajoli nawe (you are not her man)."

@Tabongz_SA said:

"She's tired of trying ukuKhanya now she wants to look like a magogo (granny) that she is."

@toxicprince_rsa slams Phenduka's reaction:

"You don’t have to worsen her confidence more bro. She’ll end up changing her face again, that’s how it goes with these types."

@esethu_sn replied:

"Guys I think Khanyi is shifting realities, and we are witnessing all of them. She owes us an in-depth on a 6-part Netflix documentary for each version of Khanyi."

@loverbox101 said:

"Yaz, being broke will save you from a lot of things."

@ThabisaSomi replied:

"Guys let’s hope it’s the makeup artist that did her dirty. I think she looks better than this."

@TwaRSA26 replied:

"I swear Khanyi Mbau's ancestors probably think she doesn't exist anymore."

Radio personality Sol Phenduka drags Khanyi Mbau’s new look. Image: Supplied

Source: Getty Images

Khanyi Mbau, and Ayanda Borotho star opposite Connie Chiume in Meet the Khumalos

Former Muvhango actress Khanyi Mbau has landed a role in Netflix's latest series Meet the Khumalos opposite late actress Connie Chiume.

The actress and media personality also stars opposite actors Jesse Suntele and Ayanda Borotho in the latest Netflix show.

The streaming giant recently shared a snippet of Mbau and Borotho's characters from the show on social media.

