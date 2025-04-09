Actor Mavuso Magabane who portrays the villain role of Jaxon in e.tv's Smoke and Mirrors recently celebrated his birthday

The former Yizo Yizo and Durban Gen actor shared an old video of Zahara singing to him on his previous birthday

South Africans took to the actor's video on Instagram to wish him a happy birthday and to pay tribute to Zahara

'Smoke & Mirrors' actor Mavuso Magabane remembers late singer Zahara.

Source: Instagram

Former Durban Gen star Mavuso Magabane recently paid tribute to award-winning songwriter Bulelwa "Zahara" Mkutukana on his birthday.

The talented actor and director remembered his musician friend who passed away in 2023 at a Johannesburg hospital after suffering from liver complications.

The former Yizo Yizo actor took to his Instagram account on Tuesday, 8 April to share an old video of the talented songstress wishing him a happy birthday.

In the video, the singer is heard singing "Happy birthday Mavuso".

South Africans celebrate actor's birthday

@bongwam said:

"Happy birthday uncle Mimi, wishing you an awesome one."

@maneodee replied:

"I’m here for her niblings’ version… Oooh man MaSthathu was a beautiful Soul. Many more blessings to you abuti Mavuso."

@matoksnashy said:

"Twin. Where have you been? Happy birthday MaVusana."

@gabisilet responded:

"Haiboooo. Happy blessed day buti. May God bless you with many more years full of health, wealth and peace."

@twnzboutique replied:

"We miss you Miss Thathu wethu. Happy birthday buti."

@Therealbokangmkhna said:

"I can't forget @somizi speech on how the whole nation judged and neglected her, only to show fake affection and appreciation post her passing."

Award-winning actor Mavuso Magabane pays tribute to late singer.

Source: Twitter

Vusi Nova remembers the singer

The actor's tribute comes after Zahara's close friend, Vusi Nova paid tribute to the singer a year after her passing.

Vusi Nova poured his heart out in a post to mark the first anniversary of the death of the late singer Zahara. The singer and reality TV previously shared a touching video on his Instagram account.

"We lost you on this exact day last year in the evening just after 19:00. It’s a year today yet it feels like it was only izolo. Hay’ umhlaba uyafihla maan. Continue resting in eternal peace Masthathu mas3. Till we meet again Mzazaza," he wrote.

@nesgirls2 replied to Nova's post and said:

"Sad indeed my brother. Remember all the good times."

estherjoy395 said:

"Fly, fly my friend Zahara. Vusi I am in kenya. I pray for you every day. I love you."

charmedcrazy_13 responded:

"May she continue to rest in peace. She is in a better place where she feels no pain nor sorrow. May all the memories you made together comfort you, Vusi."

tracijay2 said:

"@vusinova1 love your craft but more so love your beautiful heart. It's evident in everything you do. RIP Zahara. What a loss."

Zahara celebrates 36th birthday

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2023 that the late singer Bulelwa Mkutukana known as Zahara celebrated her 36th birthday in style.

The Loliwe hitmaker posted two stunning pictures of herself glowing and wished herself a happy birthday.

Fans and followers of the award-winning musician took to social media to wish her a great year ahead.

