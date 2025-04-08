Big Brother Mzansi star Uyanda Hlangabezo continued his homecoming with a well-attended event in the Eastern Cape

The reality TV star was a runner-up on the popular reality TV show but has gathered thousands of fans across Mzansi

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise Hlangabezo as they continued to raise funds for the 24-year-old

Uyanda Hlangabezo drew admiration from Eastern Cape fans as he continues to enjoy his successful homecoming after his appearance on Big Brother Mzansi.

The 24-year-old was a runner-up on season five, which was won by KwaZulu-Natal native Sweet Guluva, who won R2 million.

Big Brother Mzansi star Uyanda Hlangabezo got a warm welcome back to the Eastern Cape. Image: uyanda_hlangabezo.

Fans braved the weather to show their appreciation for the reality TV star while local influencer Mandisi Tshingana continues to raise funds for Hlangabezo.

Uyanda Hlangabezo has fans across Mzansi

See clips of Uyanda's homecoming on his Instagram account:

According to his Instagram account, Hlangabezo said he was grateful for the support he has received while he also got the keys to a new Volkswagen Tiguan.

Hlangbezo posted:

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude and joy as I express my heartfelt thanks to every one of you who made the effort to welcome me home in Engcobo. Your love and support mean the world to me. To those who travelled from outside the province/town, your presence was a testament to the power of community and connection. And to everyone who braved the rain to celebrate with me, I am truly humbled by your dedication and enthusiasm.”

Uyanda thanked his loyal fans on his Instagram account:

Hlungabezo stars his life in Mzansi’s social scene

After finishing as the runner-up of the show, Hlangabezo has started life as a Mzansi Magic brand ambassador as he continues to thank his fans, Honey Badgers.

The celebrations in the Eastern Cape followed the mass support he got at the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport in March 2025.

Hlangabezo and fellow Big Brother contestants Guluva and Kabelo Sejojo have continued to shine after the show, making multiple public appearances all over Mzansi.

Big Brother star Uyanda Hlangabezo has loyal fans across Mzansi. Image: uyanda_hlangabezo.

Fans wish the best for Hlangabezo

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise Hlnagabezoi and wished him the best in his future endeavours.

Lisapakatwana is a fan:

“King of Honey Badgers.”

Betusile loves Uyanda:

“We love and appreciate you Brother @uyanda_hlangabezo. May God continue blessing you.”

Singer Zintlekwaaiman was part of the celebrations:

“Blessed to have shared your special day with you.”

Emeldahn backs Uyanda:

“Aww beautiful Uyanda. Continue shining superstar.”

Yebza enjoyed the experience:

“We had a great time eNgcobo, some of us besiqala noya pha. It was a beautiful day Uyanda and what a warm welcome by community members and your guests.”

Big Brother Mzansi star Kabelo Sejojo apologises to fans

As reported by Briefly News, Big Brother Mzansi star Kabelo Sejojo issued a public apology over a fundraising scandal linked to her name.

Known affectionately as Jojo, the aspiring singer admitted she did start a fundraising campaign, while she distanced herself from the campaign started by fans known as Warriors.

