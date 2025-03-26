Former Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition contestant Uyanda Hlangabezo received a massive homecoming in Eastern Cape

A viral video showed fans gathered in large numbers, singing and cheering as they waited for Uyanda at the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport

The video sparked mixed reactions, with some praising the support and others criticising the crowd for not focusing on pressing issues

'Big Brother Mzansi' star Uyanda Hlangabezo received a hero's welcome in Eastern Cape.

Source: Instagram

Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 second runner-up Uyanda received a hero’s welcome when he touched down at the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport in Eastern Cape for his homecoming. Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition winner Sweet Guluva’s homecoming also caused a buzz on social media with some accusing him of faking poverty.

BB Mzansi star Uyanda welcomed home by huge crowd

A video circulating on social media shows multitudes of people waiting at the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport to welcome Uyanda. In the video, Uyanda’s fans burst into song as they welcomed the reality TV star back home.

The video shared by MDNNews on X has drawn both support and sharp criticism. The entertainment blog shared the video with the caption:

“Big Brother Mzansi runner-up, Uyanda, was warmly welcomed by a large crowd of followers at the Eastern Cape Airport for his homecoming.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Uyanda's homecoming

Netizens filled the comments with mixed reactions. Several netizens questioned the priorities of those who attended Uyanda's homecoming. Others were stunned by the support Uyanda received.

Here are some of the comments:

@Jikingqina complimented:

“Wow, what a welcome. Well done, Uyanda.”

@ZYantolo7 argued:

“This crowd of people should be dealing with Oscar Mabuyane for the lack of service delivery and jobs in the Eastern Cape, but no, they have energy for this, not serious matters that affect them every day. Crime in Port Elizabeth is way too much, and they are fine with all that.”

@GrayHope4 said:

“Unemployment and joblessness are real things in this country.”

@MR_K_R_B asked:

“What did he do in that show to get this sort of response?”

@graffeetea said:

“People are bored though, let’s just be honest 😶‍🌫️”

Uyanda's fans raise R170K in donations

Meanwhile, Uyanda Hlangabezo’s fans, fondly known as the Honey Badgers, have continued to show their love for the Eastern Cape teacher.

While he might have missed out on the R2 million cash prize, his fans are making sure he doesn’t start life after Big Brother Mzansi empty-handed.

'Big Brother Mzansi' runner-up Uyanda was welcomed by a massive crowd.

Source: Instagram

A fundraising campaign, initiated by his fans and handled by influencer Mandisi Tshingana, raised R100,000 in just an hour.

By Tuesday, 25 March 2025, fans had raised more than R170,000, and the number is expected to rise. The target is to raise R2 million for Uyanda.

DJ Zinhle ready to record a song with Sweet Guluva

In addition to winning the R2 million cash prize, Sweet Guluva landed himself an opportunity to work with DJ Zinhle.

Briefly News reported that the renowned producer and DJ is open to recording a song with the Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner.

The DJ previously did a video on TikTok laughing at the comments from his fans demanding that she vote for Sweet Guluva.

