Sweet Guluva's Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 homecoming shocked viewers as a convoy of Mercedes-Benz cars welcomed him, contradicting his perceived poor background

Social media users accused Sweet Guluva of lying for sympathy, with videos showing his friends and family celebrating with a luxury display

Fans reacted with mixed opinions, some praising his strategy while others claimed they always knew he was wealthy and business-minded

Big Brother Mzansi viewers could not believe the welcome Sweet Guluva received after winning the Big Brother Mzansi Season 5. Videos circulating on social media show a convoy of Mercedes-Benz cars going to welcome Sweet Guluva home.

‘BBMzansi’ viewers responded to Sweet Guluva's lavish homecoming. Image: @SweetGuluva

Source: Instagram

Sweet Guluva accused of lying to fans

South Africans on social media are confused about Sweet Guluva's background after his homecoming video. Many said the reality television star faked being from a poor background to get public sympathy. Fans have been celebrating his historic win in KZN.

A user with the handle @Londiwe89898407 shared a video showing the Guluva's friends and family holding a big banner with his name and pictures, alongside several expensive cars. The caption read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Nywe Nywe is a taxi driver. So y'all thought we would show you that he comes from a wealthy family before winning the 2 million? 😂😂😂😂😂"

Watch the videos below:

Fans react to Sweet Guluva's homecoming videos

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the viral videos. Some applauded Sweet Guluva for laying low and allowing fans to campaign for him thinking he was from a less-privileged background.

@TwoKhosi wrote:

"We knew.😊 One thing about people with money, they don't brag. He laid low while others made noise about 1& 2. The only thing he said in that house was I have never lacked in my life. At his age he own businesses. Great mindset now he is about to build his generational wealth."

@Sweetskal commented:

"We the smart ones could see that he is not coming from a struggling family. More millions."

@nomsM said:

"Lapho in the house he was saying he will probably take a taxi home 😩😂😂😂"

@Xhakalilambile commented:

"When I saw his home & furniture I knew ngu tsotsi uGuluva😂🤣"

@SneDlax2 said:

"And we knew how rich they are and kept quiet, I was laughing at the people who called him village boy who won't afford Ash, lol we did not want to say anything coz fans were going start voting for pity when he is the deserving winner."

@Mapiwan63229832 wrote:

"That’s why he even said that yena, he couldn’t do corporate cos he would fall asleep 😂😂😂dude is rich."

Fans are debating about Sweet Guluva's family and background. Image: @SweetGuluva

Source: Twitter

Ashley Ogle reacts to Sweet Guluva's win

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that social media has been buzzing since the news of reality TV star Sweet Guluva winning the Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 grand prize of R2 million. His girlfriend Ashley Ogle reacted to him winning the competition and becoming an instant millionaire.

In a clip posted by the news and gossip page MDNews, Ogle is heard sharing how excited and happy she was that Sweet Guluva was the winner of Season 5.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News