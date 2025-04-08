South African dancer Bontle Modiselle shared some breathtaking pictures from her maternity photoshoot

The Piano Love actress was joined by her firstborn daughter, Afrika Moloi, and they looked amazing

Unlike the first post where she and her husband announced their second pregnancy, this time they received love from fans

Bontle Modiselle posted photos from her maternity photoshoot. Image: Bontle.modiselle

Source: Instagram

Dancer Bontle Modiselle announces pregnancy

Actress and talented dancer Bontle Modiselle is expecting her second baby. The Hear Me Move star recently posted pictures from her maternity photoshoot, and she pulled at heartstrings.

In the Instagram pictures she shared, Bontle and her firstborn daughter, Afrika Moloi, kissed her bulging belly. She also pens an emotional note to express how excited she is about her pregnancy.

"Spotlight on grace, a sacred dance within begins, where life and love intertwine. Thank you, God. I’m so grateful to everyone who collaborated with us on the stunning images you’re yet to see. Thank you for your support, your patience, your pure love and your care.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I especially want to say thank you to @siyabunny for allowing us into your breathtakingly beautiful creative space @great_conceptsstudios - what a gem (both you and your space)."

Fans react to Bontle's stunning photoshoot

When Bontle and Priddy Ugly announced their pregnancy, their creative video titled The Ha Moloi ‘Dipstick’ Chronicles was infested with sexual innuendos that had tongues wagging. People found it very distasteful that they had that conversation while their daughter, Afrika, was listening in.

Mzansi dragged the couple for their video which sent the wrong message, overshadowing their wonderful pregnancy news.

One person said, "

However, this time, peeps found this photoshoot heartwarming.

@TheSituationZ said:

"I love this and I’m happy for her."

@miss_machika gushed:

"I know she's gonna give birth to a very beautiful baby. Congrats to her."

@Nasdaq_pip gushed:

"This is beautiful, man. A woman brings new life."

@KamoMaema_ said:

"This should have been the reveal. Just this photo alone is fine."

@Thokozani_Si replied:

"I'm afraid I agree with MacG here."

@SebagaM replied:

"The way I wanted this hat for my maternity shoot. Weehhhhh."

However, one person was not feeling this:

@AfricanNapo argued:

"Priddy must instill some discipline and certain values in Bontle.. Married women must stop advertising their pregnancy like this. What's next?"

Priddy Ugly reveals reason about social media break

Meanwhile Briefly News previously reported that Priddy Ugly took some time away from social media, and he explained his reasons for this.

On his X page, the Ntja'ka hitmaker broke his hiatus by saying he has been taking a break from social media to focus on being a great father to his daughter with his wife, Bontle Modiselle-Moloi, Afrika Moloi.

"I’ve been quiet on this app. Missing dozens of calls & minding my business, it’s not that I don’t care about y'all. My focus is really just making it to my daughter’s extramurals, being present, upscaling my abilities, upgrading my home, getting this paper, building & maintaining my vehicles, putting family 1st, and bettering my relationship with God."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News