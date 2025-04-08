The Young, Famous & African star Kefilwe Mabote also recently gave her life to God

A video of the reality TV star getting baptised after leaving her "baddie" lifestyle went viral on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to Mabote also getting baptised

Kefilwe Mabote recently gave her life to God. Image: Oupa Bopape

Many netizens on social media have been curious about the amount of celebrities who have been going public about giving their lives to God.

Recently, the Young, Famous & African star Kefilwe Mabote is also one of the celebrities who were recently baptised this year at the same church as hip hop female rapper Gigi Lamayne.

The news and gossip page shared a video of Mabote's baptism ceremony on X, which quickly went viral on social media after she publicly revealed that she had decided to leave her "baddie" lifestyle and give her life to God.

View the video below:

Netizens weigh in on Kefilwe's baptism ceremony

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Kefilwe Mabote's baptism ceremony. Here's what they had to say below:

@incontroZA questioned:

"Isn't this the same place where Gigi LaMayne got baptised?"

@Melusi_Mokone said:

"Hol’ up, hol’ up, hol’ up, isn’t this the same place where Gigi got baptised?? I am now curious to see where Cass got baptised."

@TheGeopol wrote:

"This black shirt Chlorine-pool dipping cult, is likely some Illuminati, they’re capturing all of SA celebrities."

@Siya59439955790 commented:

"Most women typically do this after they have had every man they want, then boom they want God and good man."

@Ndamase_A950520 mentioned:

"There's a hidden benefits from this swimming pool baptism by white pastors these celebrities aren't telling us, Mara kuzohamba kuvele."

@MAPHATHA4 responded:

"She was my classmate, grade 8, Moletsane High School, She was raised under church no social media attention, her mom love's church nje, I guess social media and this new life style changed her, I'm happy she's finding her way back to God..."

@yamkela_manciya replied:

"Everything is content."

Kefilwe Mabote's baptism ceremony goes viral. Image: Oupa Bopape

