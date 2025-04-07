Bathong! Another celebrity has given their lives to God as they got baptised this past weekend

The news and gossip page MDNews posted a video of Gigi Lamayne getting baptised on X

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Gigi Lamayne getting baptised

Bathong! It seems like many South African celebrities are giving their lives to God.

Recently, the news and gossip page MDNews posted a video of Sizwe Alakine's girlfriend Gigi Lamayne getting baptised this past weekend on X which quickly went viral.

Lamayne is amongst many celebrities who have decided to give their lives to God this past year such as Cassper Nyoves, Gugu Kathi and singer Raspy.

"Rapper Gigi Lamayne, who is also Reason’s partner and the love of his life, gets baptised and dedicates her life to God."

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to Gigi Lamayne's baptism

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Gigi Lamayne getting baptised. Here's what they had to say:

@Innocentstake questioned:

"Is it about where you are baptised (in a pool, river, lake, sea etc) or the meaning of baptism and what it represents?"

@IamTomTsibinki said:

"Being baptised in chlorine water? I thought she was being taught how to swim. Congratulations though."

@nolomoifa wrote:

"I was gonna say something, but the last I said it about Lunga Shabalala, yall were on my neck."

@TheGeopol commented:

"Baptism into what? There’s no presence of God in that chlorine pool & what’s with the black shirts? This is a serious cult. These celebrities want to pollute Christianity now that y’all are no longer attending groove."

@AshaneAk mentioned:

"The real baptism is in the River, not this clout chasing from our celebrities. They also know that this is nonsense but are just doing content for their followers to praise them."

Thobeka Majozi opens up about her spiritual journey

Meanwhile, Thobeka Majozi opened up about her spiritual journey and accepting God into her life.

"God led, and I followed, and I’m so speechless to say that He arrived there before we did. Thank you to all the mamas who came to 'Now we’re the praying mothers.' He was intentional with this instruction, and what He wanted to do was done. 'Being confident of this very thing, that He who has begun a good work in you will complete it until the day of Jesus Christ,' Philippians‬ ‭1‬:‭6‬ ‭NKJV.‬‬"

Cassper Nyovest is now born-again

In another update, Briefly News reported that the South African rapper Cassper Nyovest also announced that he has turned the leaf and is now born-again. The star has been preaching the gospel for some months lately.

He opened up about his struggles during an interview with Mpommy Ledwaba. Nyovest also got candid about his life before giving his life to Christ. The star, who has made it clear that he is now living a new life, sat down with popular podcaster Mphumi Ledwaba and got candid about his life.

