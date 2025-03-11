Gigi Lamayne and Reason, who were rumoured to be dating since October 2024, have seemingly confirmed their relationship through affectionate social media exchanges

Fans reacted with mixed emotions, with some criticising Gigi for dating Reason and potentially becoming a stepmother, while others encouraged them to enjoy their honeymoon phase

Relationship expert Shelley Lewin highlighted the challenges of dating a public figure with children, emphasising the importance of trust, communication, and boundaries

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

It seems that Gigi Lamayne and Reason are finally ready to let the world in on their rumoured relationship. The stars have reportedly been dating since October 2024, but they have been keeping everything hush-hush.

Gigi Lamayne and Reason had a sweet exchange on social media. Image: @gigi_lamayne and @reasonhd

Source: Instagram

Gigi Lamayne hints at being in love

South African rappers Gigi Lamayne and Reason seem to be in love and can't hide it. Rumours about the stars dating started making the rounds on social media late last year, but they both debunked the allegations, claiming they were just friends.

The rappers, who have been making headlines after their fire performance of their hit single Bestie at Manifest, seemingly professed their love for each other. It all started when Reason took to his X page to announce that he was in love. Although he did not mention with whom, Gigi Lamayne responded to the post, saying she was also in love. Take a look at the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans react to Gigi Lamayne and Reason exchange

Social media users shared mixed reactions about the couple. Some blamed Gigi for settling for Reason and becoming a stepmom to his children, while others jokingly said the couple should enjoy the honeymoon phase.

@modise__ commented:

"uyiStep mother vele?"

@Cmbo97 wrote:

"Honeymoon phase."

@Judas7Iscariot wrote:

"Sisazohlukana but enjoy 4 now."

Briefly News spoke to Shelley Lewin, The Relationship Architect, author of Uncomplicated Love, and founder of The Relationship Architect Coaching and Education, about the challenges that might arise in a relationship when one partner has children with a well-known celebrity. She said:

"A relationship involving children with a public figure can bring added complexity. The partner may face heightened media scrutiny, challenges in blending families, or the pressure of navigating co-parenting dynamics with the celebrity’s former partner.

" Trust, open communication, and setting boundaries to protect the relationship from external influences (such as media intrusion, interference from an ex-partner, or unsolicited opinions from friends or family) are key to overcoming these challenges."

Gigi Lamayne has admitted to being in love after rumours that she is dating Reason. Image: @gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

A look at Reason and Gigi's relationship timeline

Gigi Lamayne and Reason allegedly started dating last year. Rumours about their love affair started making the rounds on social media when they were spotted getting cosy at Kwa Mai Mai.

They both denied the rumours, with the Mashonisa hitmaker claiming they were just friends and were working on her single, Come Out. She said:

"We are not dating; we are friends, and we have been working together on my latest project, my single, Come Out. We are just good friends."

Sizwe also responded to the rumours, claiming he was never at Kwa Mai Mai with Gigi. However, the stars continued to be seen together after denying the rumours.

Gigi Lamayne flaunts her curves

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that award-winning rapper and reality TV star Gigi Lamayne set timelines on fire with her saucy image. She posted snaps rocking a barely-there swimsuit that had social media users buzzing.

A picture of the rapper rocking a barely-there two-piece swimsuit was reposted by popular entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on his X page.

Source: Briefly News