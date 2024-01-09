Gugu Khathi shared the news that she recently got baptised

The media personality posted a touching video and accompanying message proclaiming her devotion to God

Gugu received warm congratulatory messages from her followers on her baptism journey

Gugu Khathi posted a video of herself getting baptised and received encouragement from fans. Images: gugu.khathi

Source: Instagram

Gugu Khathi feels like a new woman after joining hands with God. The socialite moved her online community to tears after revealing that she got baptised and received encouraging words from her followers.

Gugu Khathi announces baptism

Gugu Khathi is starting the year on a clean slate. The media personality's devotion to God has been evident in her social media posts, but it seems she wanted to take it a step further.

Later in 2023, Gugu shared a 15-year-old letter to herself which detailed how her life would turn out. The shocking prophecy stunned fans, who jokingly suggested that Gugu get baptised.

Fast forward to her latest Instagram post, Mrs Makoya Bearings shared a touching video of herself getting baptised.

Not only that, Gugu also penned a heartfelt message honouring God's work in her life and thanking Him for carrying her through the difficulties:

"Lord, thank you for the precious gift of baptism, that we can publicly declare our love and passion for you. Lord, I ask for your goodness and blessings to be poured out on me as your faithful servant."

"All witches/ wizards and demons have been exposed; I thank you, Lord. I proclaim the blood of Jesus and nothing else in case the devil is confused. THERE IS ONLY 1 KINGDOM."

Mzansi reacts to Gugu Khathi's baptism

Fans and peers congratulated Gugu Khathi on her baptism:

South African rapper Gigi Lamayne congratulated Gugu:

"Congratulations."

Mzansi disc jockey, DJ Happy Gal said

"Amen, Mama."

mmatema_ praised the Lord:

"We love you, Jesus. Wow, glory to God."

keomab wrote:

"This is beautiful, to God be the glory."

ladyofsoul2 posted:

"Jesus is Lord! Amen. Congratulations to you and your family. May God protect you and your family. Stay blessed."

maphindelasabela commented:

"Oh. Sis Gugu. This is beautiful!"

zimasa_lu was proud of Gugu:

This is holy Gugs…proud of you, glory to God

Mzansi celebs get baptised

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the sweet story of Rouge and her now-husband, Macmillian, and their road to engagement after getting baptised together.

The couple is among some local celebs who took the step to honour God, including Candice Modiselle, who also got baptised and posted a touching message about her spiritual journey.

