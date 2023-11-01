Gugu Khathi recently celebrated her birthday and it was nothing short of luxurious

The "Boss lady" ended her birth month on a high as she looked back to her life 15 years ago from a letter

Gugu penned an honest and heartfelt letter to herself that detailed just what life would be like for her down to a tee

Social media is stunned that Gugu Khathi prophesied her life 15 years ago in a letter she wrote to herself.

Source: Instagram

Gugu Khathi has social media gushing over her 15-year-old letter to herself. The businesswoman wrote to herself over a decade ago clearly defining how her life would turn out, from her family to her adventurous spirit. Her followers were moved by the heartfelt note and wished Gugu well as she closed off her birthday month.

Gugu Khathi reveals 15-year-old letter to herself

Gugu Khathi definitely enjoys the finer things in life but this love for family, luxury, and adventure did not just pop out of thin air, she claimed it 15 years ago.

The Khathi matriarch penned a note to herself over a decade ago that detailed what life would be like for herself and how she needed to persevere through hardships:

"Gugs, I’m sorry to say you’ll lose some friends along the way. But you’re about to be so bloody busy there’s no time for long lunches and ladies’ lounges."

She went on:

"You will go on to have 3 amazing babies, take care of them and become a true role model for them."

On her birthday, DJ Tira penned a sweet note to his wife and mother of his three children, the "Boss lady."

Mzansi reacts to Gugu's note

Gugu's supporters were moved by her heartfelt note and showered her with love:

dawnthandeka_king said:

"I love this!"

promise__zondo fawned over Gugu

"LOVE THIS BUDDY! I love you."

sindideku5 professed:

"Happy Birthday Mrs Khathi. God will varnish your wishes."

jabulisile_shabalala gushed over the letter:

"This is poignant and so special!"

luzukoqoba joked about Gugu's manifestation:

"Hamba Gugu uyogeza!"

bible_2075 responded:

"Must I cry? Okay no God, she is a God-sent."

zukofab posted:

"This is beautiful my starmate."

