Gqom king DJ Tira celebrated his wife, Gugu Khathi's birthday in style

The Businessman shared a heartfelt, lengthy message appreciating and praising his wife on Instagram

Fans of the DJ flooded his comment section and wished Gugu Khathi a blessed, happy birthday

DJ Tira Celebrated his wife Gugu Khathi's birthday. Image: @djtira, @gugu.khathi

Source: Instagram

Love really does blossom. Gqom King and record label owner DJ Tira poured his heart out for wifey on her birthday.

DJ Tira wishes wifey a blessed birthday

Malume Bearings recently celebrated his 47th birthday and is now celebrating his wife's birthday in style. The star shared an Instagram picture of his gorgeous wife, Gugu Khathi.

DJ Tira also poured out his heart in a heartfelt, lengthy message for his wifey on her birthday. He said:

"My love. Thank you for the amazing years filled with nothing but love. Thank you for making me the man that I am today. I will always choose you. You are my ride-or-die. May you enjoy today and many days like this to come. I love you so much. You are so kind and caring, and that's why, even today, I still find myself falling in love with you. May God keep our family safe as we watch our kids grow. My wife, lover and best friend. Happy Birthday, my love Sotobe omuhle."

Fans wished Gugu Khathi a blessed birthday

DJ Tira is hugely known for being a family man. The DJ never missed sharing pics of him with his family, and his posting of his wife came as no surprise as his fans and followers went ahead and wished Gugu Khathi a blessed, happy birthday. Check out some of the comments below:

zama.phakathi said:

"What a beautiful birthday tribute Malume! Happy birthday to your gorgeous & good-hearted Queen."

gxabhashes wrote:

"A Blessed “Zalwa” Day Ku MaMa Wakwakho “Mthokozisi” & May “GOD” Remain Your Strength."

mrsluvuno responded:

"Happy birthday Mrs Makoya love you to bits."

ladydkhoza replied:

"Happy Birthday Gugu."

nocxymabika said:

"Happy birthday Mrs K, I love u."

sbahle_mpisane wrote:

"Happy Birthday."

DJ Tira's imposter leaves him chuckling

In a previous story from Briefly News, DJ Tira's imposter left him chuckling. He shared a screenshot from a Facebook DM where the imposter asked an unsuspecting fan for money.

The said imposter claimed to have been mugged. It was the usage of broken English which left many gobsmacked.

Source: Briefly News