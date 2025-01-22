Socialite Kefilwe Mabote has let go of worldly things and found God as she revealed her testimony

Kefilwe Mabote has embarked on a spiritual journey, and she opened up about the moment she decided to seek God

Mabote said she felt the same pattern in her life and admitted that this journey was not easy

Kefilwe Mabote has changed her life and found God. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

South African influencer Kefilwe Mabote has spoken out about finding God and what made her choose this life of deliverance.

Kefilwe Mabote's honest account of seeking God

When people think of Kefilwe 'Kefiboo' Mabote, they think of luxury, money, and all things expensive. Many young people look up to her, and her Instagram is the envy of every influencer. However, Mabote said she does not want to be anybody's idol anymore.

The Young, Famous and African reality TV star said this journey was not easy however, she desperately needed to break away from spiritual baggage.

"My journey of deliverance was not easy. It came with deep sacrifice, prayer, and fasting. For three months of fasting for deliverance, some days with no food and others with only water, I fought to break free from soul ties and cast out the spiritual baggage that had taken root in my life from my first marriage at a young age," Mabote opened up.

Kefilwe Mabote has opened up about her spiritual journey. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The moment Kefilwe decided to seek God

Mabote continued her lengthy testimony, saying she decided to seek God in 2023 when she felt stuck in limbo. She noted that the same patterns kept repeating themselves, so she searched for answers and finally found them. Mabote was previously accused of faking her marriage.

"I spent years crying out to God, seeking clarity, feeling broken, and wondering what I was missing. It wasn't until last year, in October 2023, when I made the decision to let go of all worldly distractions and pleasures, that I finally began to see the truth. In my desperation, I sought God more intentionally than ever before, laying everything at His feet," Mabote wrote.

X blog page @MDNnewss shared the full Instagram stories below. Mabote also posted a weird video of her burning her Versace clothes.

