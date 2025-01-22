Kefilwe Mabote Finds God, Changes Flashy Lifestyle: "My Journey of Deliverance was Not Easy"
- Socialite Kefilwe Mabote has let go of worldly things and found God as she revealed her testimony
- Kefilwe Mabote has embarked on a spiritual journey, and she opened up about the moment she decided to seek God
- Mabote said she felt the same pattern in her life and admitted that this journey was not easy
South African influencer Kefilwe Mabote has spoken out about finding God and what made her choose this life of deliverance.
Kefilwe Mabote's honest account of seeking God
When people think of Kefilwe 'Kefiboo' Mabote, they think of luxury, money, and all things expensive. Many young people look up to her, and her Instagram is the envy of every influencer. However, Mabote said she does not want to be anybody's idol anymore.
The Young, Famous and African reality TV star said this journey was not easy however, she desperately needed to break away from spiritual baggage.
Fans react to Kefilwe Mabote allegedly struggling to articulate herself on 'Young, Famous & African'
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
"My journey of deliverance was not easy. It came with deep sacrifice, prayer, and fasting. For three months of fasting for deliverance, some days with no food and others with only water, I fought to break free from soul ties and cast out the spiritual baggage that had taken root in my life from my first marriage at a young age," Mabote opened up.
The moment Kefilwe decided to seek God
Mabote continued her lengthy testimony, saying she decided to seek God in 2023 when she felt stuck in limbo. She noted that the same patterns kept repeating themselves, so she searched for answers and finally found them. Mabote was previously accused of faking her marriage.
"I spent years crying out to God, seeking clarity, feeling broken, and wondering what I was missing. It wasn't until last year, in October 2023, when I made the decision to let go of all worldly distractions and pleasures, that I finally began to see the truth. In my desperation, I sought God more intentionally than ever before, laying everything at His feet," Mabote wrote.
"Bachelor's pass with 4 distinctions": KZN woman who quit her job and returned to school inspires SA
X blog page @MDNnewss shared the full Instagram stories below. Mabote also posted a weird video of her burning her Versace clothes.
Kefiboo fails to impress on reality show
In a previous report from Briefly News, Young, Famous and African fans are not feeling Kefilwe Mabote's role in the new season.
Viewers criticised her articulation and lack of depth on the show, with many suggesting she doesn't fit the reality TV format.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za