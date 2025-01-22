Young, Famous & African fans are buzzing about the new season, with particular attention on Kefilwe Mabote's role

Viewers criticised her articulation and lack of depth on the show, with many suggesting she doesn't fit the reality TV format

Fans also voiced concerns about her alleged fake marriage and her performance being underwhelming compared to other cast members like Zari The Bosslady

Young, Famous & African has been topping social media trends since its premiere last week on Friday. Fans have been dishing their thoughts on the popular show's cast.

'Young, Famous & African' viewers react to Kefilwe Mabote on the show. Image: @kefilwe_mabote

Source: Instagram

Young, Famous & African viewers discuss Kefilwe Mabote's role

The much-awaited new season of the Netflix reality show Young, Famous & African brought a fair share of drama that still has the streets buzzing. Many have been stuck on the latest addition to the show, Kefilwe Mabote.

Fans have been discussing her beef with Zari The Bosslady as well as her alleged fake marriage and divorce. A social media user with the handle @6uhle shared a post noting that Kefiboo struggled to articulate herself during the show. Part of the post read:

"I don't think she should come back for a second season. Her fashions were great, the entrance was everything. However, a show like this requires you to be able to articulate yourself bc of the group dynamics, and I don't think it's a language issue with her."

Fans weigh in on Kefilwe Mabote on Young, Famous & African

Surprisingly, many social media users agreed that Kefilwe Mabote should not return to the next season. Fans said the star is unfit for television, while others said she wanted to do damage control after being accused of faking her marriage.

@KwanzaMvelase said:

"Yea, aesthetically, she’s supposed to work but something about her personality and performances on the show is not landing. She comes across as a fan that finally got put on and now she’s giving us what she thinks we want to see."

@mmboneni3 wrote:

"I hear you. Nna I think most of these influencers should stay on Instagram, when we see them we have preconceived notions of them and they are not what we see at all, hence the disappointment."

@TumiGabuza added:

"It's just not for her she just good being insta model."

@MrsMekwa said:

"I agree. There wasn’t much depth unfortunately, Zari had her for breakfast every time 🤦🏽‍♀️"

@karie_moserwa added:

"Her fashion wasn’t even that great 😭🤚🏽"

Social media users don't want Kefilwe Mabote back on 'Young, Famous & African'. Image: Sam Tabone/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

