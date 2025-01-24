Jessica Nkosi reflected on her acting journey, highlighting her iconic debut role as Qondi on Isibaya as one of her most memorable

The veteran actress revealed she has exciting upcoming projects and advised young women to focus on their personal growth rather than compare themselves to others

Speaking to Briefly News about balancing motherhood, marriage to TK Dlamini, and her career, she emphasised doing her best in all areas

South African actress Jessica Nkosi recently celebrated another trip around the sun. The star, who has been in the industry for years, spoke about her most outstanding achievements and what fans can expect from her.

Jessica Nkosi opened up on her journey including career, marriage and motherhood. Image: @jessicankosi

Jessica Nkosi on how her journey in acting shaped who she is today

Jessica Nkosi is undeniably a household name in the Mzansi entertainment industry. The star rose to prominence for her roles in top shows like Isibaya, The Queen and Ayeye. Briefly News recently spoke to the actress about how her journey has shaped who she is today and some of her memorable roles. Jessica's iconic debut as Qondi on Isibaya will always stand out as her most memorable role.

"All my roles have been memorable. I truly have been blessed with playing great characters that I learn a lot from and that I truly enjoy playing. But if I HAD to choose one, I’d say Qondi of Isibaya because that was my first role ever, and her growth as a character was so much fun to play."

Jessica Nkosi speaks on future projects

Jessica Nkosi has an exciting lineup of projects in store for her fans. After stepping away from the small screen following her exit from The Queen in 2022, the star hinted at thrilling new ventures to look forward to in the coming year. She told her fans to:

"Stay tuned."

Jessica Nkosi shares advice for women entering their 30s

Jessica Nkosi has achieved a lot in her career, from winning top awards to securing mouthwatering gigs and collaborations with big companies like Volvo and Coca-Cola. Speaking to young women in their 30s who might feel pressured to achieve what she has, the media personality advised them to focus on their journeys and stop comparing themselves to others.

"We are all made different and have different paths and different stories. Focus on yourself, focus on your goals, and grow yourself. You only slow yourself down by focusing on what others are doing. You are important. Work on yourself."

Jessica Nkosi on balancing motherhood, career, and marriage

The actress also spoke to Briefly News about how she effortlessly juggles motherhood, marriage and career. For those who did not know, Jessica is married to the love of her life, TK Dlamini, and they share two beautiful children. Although she doesn't post her husband and children on social media, the star is killing the motherhood role.

"Honestly, I just do what I have to do when I have to do it. When I’m with the kids I’m with them, 100% there for whatever they need. When I’m at work, I give 100%, wife 100%. I really do the best I can with everything. I have help, of course, because I need someone to watch my kids while I’m at work, etc."

Jessica Nkosi advises her younger self

She may have achieved much now, but former The Queen actress Jessica Nkosi was also unsure about her future when she started out in the industry years ago. Briefly News asked the actress what advice she would give to her younger self, and she said:

'Continue doing the best you can. Know that God is in control and he’s got you."

Jessica Nkosi celebrates 35 years of growth and success. Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times/Gallo Images/Getty Images

