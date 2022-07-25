New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Mzansi Magic's The Queen gave audiences iconic characters such as Thando Sebata, played by Jessica Nkosi

South African actress Jessica Nkosi left The Queen soapie after a good run that earned her a Royal Soapie award

Jessica Nkosi's iconic character got killed off in an episode of The Queen, much to many viewer's dismay

Jessica Nkosi bid farewell to her character Thando Sebata on The Queen. Jessica played a villain that grew on much of the show's audience over time.

Jessica Nkosi confirmed that she will no longer play Thando Sebata after her character was killed off on 'The Queen'. Image: Instagram /@jessicankosi

Source: Instagram

Beloved actress Jessica Nkosi took to her social media to thank those involved in hiring her for the role. Jessica Nkosi gave her thanks to Connie Ferguson and her late husband Shona for allowing her to play the role.

Jessica Nkosi grateful to have played Thando Sebata on The Queen

According to ZAlebs, Jessica Nkosi closed Thando Sebata's chapter on The Queen. the actress shared a post that thanked the entire team at Ferguson Films, including Connie and Shona Ferguson. She Wrote:

"The Award winning villain Really loved this bad chick. Thank you to Mr Sho and @connie_ferguson for trusting me to play Thando. I’ve really had the greatest time with her."

The Queen audiences sad to lose Jessica Nkosi's Thando Sebata

Viewers of the show shared their opinion on how Thando Sebata met her and on the show. Netizens felt there was no need for Jessica Nkosi's character to die.

@must_be_ryan commented:

"Ncaaaaw I kinda felt it on tonight 's episode don’t know whyfeels incomplete already hawu"

@thulie_lu commented:

I am not fine.. Argh thank you sis Jess for keeping us glued ❤️"

@mumu_feny_feny commented:

"Guys l'm like crying for Thando lm dried l don’t know l just want her back why did you have to leave ."

@Amiable91 commented:

"Thando can't die bathong I don't actually care and MaJali no Sebata #TheQueenMzansi"

"They never disappoint": Mzansi raves about 'The Queen' Season 6 finale

Briefly News previously reported that The Queen viewers couldn't get enough of the season 6 finale. Fans got the content they signed for with the intriguing drama.

Social media users headed to the streets to rave about how the closing episode for the sixth season was well executed. Mzansi feels the show lived up to expectations, and they gave the cast and crew their flowers.

Source: Briefly News