The Queen season 6 left Mzansi wanting more after an intriguing and jaw-dropping season finale

The show, which has been canned because numbers dropped drastically on all platforms, was praised for the action-packed episode

Viewers flocked to the streets of social media to dish their thoughts on the drama that unfolded as they wrapped up the show's sixth season

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The Queen viewers couldn't get enough of the season 6 finale. Fans got the content they signed for with the intriguing drama.

Mzansi headed to Twitter to share their thoughts on 'The Queen' season 6 finale. Image: @rapulanas and @connie_ferguson.

Source: Instagram

Social media users headed to the streets to rave about how the closing episode for the sixth season was well executed. Mzansi feels the show lived up to expectations, and they gave the cast and crew their flowers.

The Queen shot to the top of Twitter trends as viewers dished their thoughts. Many said weekdays will never be the same without their favourite villain Harriet Khoza played by the talented Connie Ferguson.

@pumlag said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Best episode indeedthe action was amazing on top of the best attirewell done @Ferguson_Films, Connie u doing a great job with ur team #TheQueenMzansi."

@Oratile58692814 commented:

"Just finished reading the August Teasers and its drama after drama and plus another Queen is coming #TheQueenMzansi."

@aya_kamana noted:

"#TheQueenMzansi The smile Harriet pulled after that shoot I hope Hector doesn't die so that Harriet can do anything with him."

@JabuLephuting wrote:

"But wait guys, must we cancel #TheQueenMzansi?okay, which telenovela is serving this kind of hotness at the moment?I think we need to talk‍♂️"

Former The Wife star Siyabonga Shibe in hot water for not returning borrowed car

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that former The Wife actor Siyabonga Shibe is in trouble with the law for failing to return a borrowed car on time. The star borrowed the vehicle from singer Bhar but started playing hard to get when it was time to give back the keys.

Bhar, real name Sfiso Mshengu allegedly resorted to using the services of a toll company to get the vehicle back after efforts to get a hold of Shibe were fruitless.

According to SowetanLIVE, the businessman even opened a police case against the actor at the Durban Central police station. Per the police report, the actor was supposed to return the car after a week but still had it three weeks later.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News