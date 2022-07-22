Award-winning rapper Blxckie and A-Reece left Mzansi hip-hop lovers begging for a joint album after dropping a fire song

The top rappers gave people the content they signed for with the new collaboration titled Sneaky

The song is already topping Twitter trends as fans shower the talented rappers with praise, not only for their rap game but also for their unmatched lyric game

Blxckie and A-Reece have just released a song that Mzansi has tagged the ‘song of the year’. The rappers have been trending on Twitter after the release of their collaboration Sneaky.

Social media users are wilding over Blxckie and A-Reece’s new track, 'Sneaky'. Image: @blxckie and @theboydoingthings.

Source: Instagram

South African hip-hop lovers took to social media to rave about the new song. Others lauded the rappers for their uncontested pen game. Blxckie has been taking over the rap industry. The star has been on a winning streak, bagging features with stars such as DJ Maohorisa and also winning the Freshman of the Year at the South African Hip Hop Awards.

Fans have also praised the Big Time Shlappa hitmaker for his gender fluidity. He headed to his Instagram page to announce the release of his song featuring A-Reece. He wrote:

"Out now! link in bio! ."

Twitter has been buzzing with reactions from fans. Many have revealed that they are feeling the collaboration.

@MrPanache said:

"A-Reece and Blxckie currently have the biggest fanbase in South Africa bro."

@sewa__abrahams commented:

"blxckie has been consistent for 2 years straight. bro doesn't miss."

@waynebruceard noted:

"Sneaky by blxckie & A-Reece has entered the top 20 charts on Apple. In less than 12 hours on all genres."

