The Mummy star Arnold Vosloo has bagged a leading role in Netflix's first Afrikaans show titled Ludik

The Mzansi-born Hollywood actor plays the role of self-made millionaire, Dan Ludik, in the six-part film set to premiere on 26 August

Dan Ludik has a few skeletons in his closet but presents himself as a family man and with a successful furniture business

Mzansi-born Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo has bagged a lead role in Netflix's first Afrikaans series, Ludik.

‘The Mummy’ atar Arnold Vosloo plays a lead role in Netflix’s first Afrikaans show ‘Ludik’. Image: @netflixsa

Source: Instagram

The Mummy star will portray the character of Dan Ludik in the show. Netflix South Africa took to the timeline to share the first look at the upcoming show.

The streaming services took to its official Instagram account to share snaps taken during the filming of the six-part show. Netflix captioned the post:

"A self-made South African millionaire with a dark secret. Here’s your first look at #Ludik, coming to Netflix 26 August."

News24 reports that Ludik styles himself as a family man running a successful furniture business while he has a few skeletons in his closet.

Arnold is famous for roles such as Imhotep in The Mummy and The Mummy Returns and Colonel Coetzee in Blood Diamond, among other roles.

Peeps took to Netflix's comment section on the photo-sharing app to share their thoughts on the show.

pqmats said:

"South Africa is coming through with all the action and drama, better than before!"

leshane61 wrote:

"It was an honor being part of this amazing production!!"

rockyroadpool commented:

"Wish I could join one of these productions just to learn! So many great films being made in the quiet here in Mzansi."

jacquevisagie said:

"YES! A proudly SA and Afrikaans series on Netflix! WOW!!! We can’t wait for this!!! Absolutely love this @netflixsa phenomenal!!!"

phoenixbaaitse added:

"Our Film Industry is growing in leaps and bounds. Shout out to you @netflixsa."

Source: Briefly News