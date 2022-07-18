Idols SA fans took to the timeline to share their thoughts on the show when it returned to TV screens on Sunday evening

Scores of viewers expressed that they miss Randall Abrahams and Unathi Nkayi on the judging panel as they exited the show during Season 17

The fans shared that the singing competition lacks balance now that Randall is no longer there and they feel that the new judges are a bit soft on contestants

Idols SA premiered the first episode of Season 18 on Sunday night, 17 July and some fans took to social media to share that they miss their favourite judges, Randall Abrahams and Unathi Nkayi.

The two media personalities had been part of the judging panel for over five seasons. They made their last appearance in the singing competition during the Season 17.

They have been replaced by actress and singer, Thembi Seete and JR, who is a rapper and songwriter. After the first episode of the show aired, some fans took to Twitter to share that they miss both Randall and Unathi Nkayi, reports TshisaLIVE.

Many shared that the show lacks balance especially now that Randall is gone. They believe that the new judges are a bit soft on contestants.

@soleiljitt commented:

"Guys a petition for Randal to come back to the panel? I think we need the balance and pure experience."

@KukuSelloane wrote:

"We need his balance, these judges when one says yes, all follow."

@MXO925GP said:

"Her Laughter was a Breath of Fresh air not to Mention The Tears of Joy."

@tshegobrt added:

"Maybe I watched a different show. I enjoyed it. And Somizi was entertaining as usual."

Idols SA premieres, Somizi trends for his 'tokoloshe dance'

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi left Mzansi in stitches when the first episode of the new season of Idols SA premiered on Sunday, 17 July. The viewers laughed out loud when the singing competition's judge backed a contestant and bust a major "tokoloshe dance".

The hopeful was singing a song from the classic Shaka Zulu series and SomG decided to do the funny dance all over the stage. His outfit plus the hair made the reality TV star look like he was on the set of the legendary TV series.

Somizi trended on Twitter after his little performance. Peeps took to the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on his hilarious dance moves and outfit.

