SpongeBob SquarePants had the timeline laughing out loud when the first Zulu episode premiered on NickToons on last Thursday

Nickelodeon Africa vice president Dillon Khan shared that they made the move in order to make sure that the channel is more inclusive and more localised

Cartoon lovers and parents took to the timeline to share that they enjoyed the Zulu version of their favourite cartoon show

SpongeBob SquarePants trended on the timeline when it premiered isiZulu episodes. Cartoon lovers shared that they enjoyed the Zulu-version of their favourite show when the first episode aired on Thursday, 14 July.

According to reports, the move to translate the kiddies' show into isiZulu is to celebrate the show's 36th birthday. The first episode is now live on NickToons (DStv channel 308).

TshisaLIVE reports that Dillon Khan, vice president of Nickelodeon Africa, shared that this is one of the many steps they're taking to make sure that they're inclusive and more localised.

Peeps took to to share their thoughts on the first hilarious Zulu episode of SpongeBob.

@arghmanitsjoy commented:

"SpongeBob in Zulu sounds so tense. Plankton is an actual villain."

@whateverkekesay wrote:

"Zulu SpongeBob is literally the funniest thing I’ve seen in a while."

@2lani10111 added:

"Me and the daughter we watching SpongeBob SquarePants the Zulu version on Nicktoons. Akasahleki nje (she's laughing out loud)."

