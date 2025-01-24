SA Woman Overcomes Setbacks, Rewrites Matric Twice and Becomes a Software Engineer
- A stunner shared her inspiring journey in a TikTok video making rounds on social media
- The young hun revealed that she did matric twice to enjoy the success she has achieved
- Comments poured in from online users who flooded her post with congratulatory messages
One young woman in South Africa's inspiring journey from rewriting matric twice to becoming a successful lady in the corporate world grabbed the attention of many.
Young woman rewrites matric twice, becomes software engineer
The babe shared her story on TikTok under the handle @iamcleopatra, which touched the online community, and she revealed that she rewrote her matric twice. Despite facing setbacks during her final year of high school, the young woman never gave up on her dream of working in the tech industry.
After struggling with her first attempts at matric, she chose to rewrite the exams, determined to improve her results. Her perseverance paid off when she completed her matric with flying colours, opening doors to higher education and eventually leading her to pursue a degree in software engineering.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Today, she stands as a testament as she works as an intern for one of the biggest companies in Africa, according to the woman.
While taking to her TikTok caption, @iamcleopatra expressed how she felt, saying:
"Forever grateful for WeThinkCode_ for shaping my journey, and giving me the tools to chase my dreams. Here's to growth, opportunities, and the incredible community that changed my life."
Take a look at the video.
SA applauds the woman's achievement
Mzansi netizens were impressed by the young lady's achievement, and many flocked to the comments section to praise her.
Thato Khojane shared:
"As someone who also rewrote matric twice and is currently a final-year Software Development student, I must say that I'm inspired."
Lifewithzee said:
"Oh my days, I'm inspired super proud of you."
Judy_M wrote:
"Super happy for you, girlfriend. Glad you followed your dreams."
Ntokozo Mabena commented:
"Thank you for motivating me."
Slvckt replied:
"So proud of you, my friend."
Pupils who went back and upgraded matric results
- A young lady faced her fears by returning to Grade 11 after receiving disappointing matric results in 2022, and she is celebrating a remarkable turnaround.
- One babe eagerly awaited her results and shared her reaction to seeing her marks after rewriting her matric.
- A South African woman, Sisanda Mkhosana, took to social media to share her bold decision to return to school at 31 to rewrite her matric.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za