One young woman in South Africa's inspiring journey from rewriting matric twice to becoming a successful lady in the corporate world grabbed the attention of many.

A South African shared her story of rewriting matric twice and becoming a software engineer.

Young woman rewrites matric twice, becomes software engineer

The babe shared her story on TikTok under the handle @iamcleopatra, which touched the online community, and she revealed that she rewrote her matric twice. Despite facing setbacks during her final year of high school, the young woman never gave up on her dream of working in the tech industry.

After struggling with her first attempts at matric, she chose to rewrite the exams, determined to improve her results. Her perseverance paid off when she completed her matric with flying colours, opening doors to higher education and eventually leading her to pursue a degree in software engineering.

Today, she stands as a testament as she works as an intern for one of the biggest companies in Africa, according to the woman.

While taking to her TikTok caption, @iamcleopatra expressed how she felt, saying:

"Forever grateful for WeThinkCode_ for shaping my journey, and giving me the tools to chase my dreams. Here's to growth, opportunities, and the incredible community that changed my life."

Take a look at the video.

SA applauds the woman's achievement

Mzansi netizens were impressed by the young lady's achievement, and many flocked to the comments section to praise her.

Thato Khojane shared:

"As someone who also rewrote matric twice and is currently a final-year Software Development student, I must say that I'm inspired."

Lifewithzee said:

"Oh my days, I'm inspired super proud of you."

Judy_M wrote:

"Super happy for you, girlfriend. Glad you followed your dreams."

Ntokozo Mabena commented:

"Thank you for motivating me."

Slvckt replied:

"So proud of you, my friend."

Young woman rewrites matric twice to become a software engineer.

