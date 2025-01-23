Social media influencer Kefilwe Mabote has explained why she decided to burn her Versace items instead of giving them away

This came after the reality TV star made headlines after announcing that she had found God and was leaving her flashy lifestyle behind

Mabote shared a post on her Instagram story explaining her actions in detail

Kefiboo explained why she burnt her designer clothes.

Source: UGC

Haibo! The South African most celebrated social media influencer, Kefilwe Mabote, was serious about her deliverance and leaving her flashy lifestyle behind.

The Young, Famous & African cast member recently, after many questions from netizens on social media, Kefilwe Mabote finally explained her reasons as to why she decided to burn her Versace clothes instead of giving them away to anyone who wanted them.

The star shared a lengthy message on her Instagram story, explaining her reasons to her fans and followers.

She wrote:

"I’ve been getting questions about why I chose to burn Versace items instead of giving them away, and I want to take a moment to explain this with care and understanding. The decision to burn these items came from a place of conviction. According to the Bible, such things are considered “accursed” (see Joshua 7:13 for context).

"This journey really taught me that the spiritual realm does operate on legalities and that whatever it is that we allow into our lives will always gain access to things that we don't even recognise. Burning them was part of reclaiming my spiritual freedom. I share this not to condemn anyone but to encourage reflection. One day, God willing, I will share more of this journey in detail, but for now, I hope this helps answer your questions with love and understanding."

Kefiboo has explained her reason for burning her clothes. Image: @kefilwe_mabote

Source: Instagram

