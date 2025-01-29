Brenda Ngxoli: Actress Addresses Sudden Disappearance Following Abuse Scandal
- Brenda Ngxoli recently spoke out after days of silence to address the generosity she received from fellow South Africans
- The actress seemingly went into hiding after opening up about her toxic family
- Netizens sent prayers and well-wishes to Brenda and hope that she manages to start afresh with her daughter
Brenda Ngxoli claims she needed to "head to safety" after exposing her family's toxicity and her mother's abuse allegations.
Brenda Ngxoli speaks out
Brenda Ngxoli's life has seemingly taken a positive turn after her cries were heard throughout the country.
Since opening up about her tumultuous relationship with her family, the former The Queen actress received love and tonnes of financial support from fellow South Africans, only to go MIA days later.
As it turns out in her latest Twitter (X) post, she needed to find a safe place and look after her daughter, Sky, saying her silence did not mean she wasn't appreciative of the support:
"Please do not think my silence over the past two days meant I don't have gratitude or appreciation. I just needed to head to safety and attend to Sky. My daughter and I are grateful."
Mzansi shows love to Brenda Ngxoli
Netizens are glad that Brenda is doing well and hope she manages to get back on her feet:
OscarNtuli9 said:
"Love and light your way, sister."
khanyisagobodw2 recalled the Ferguson's donation:
"You are loved, B, I hope you also saw what mam Connie Ferguson did."
Emza_06 wrote:
"More blessings your way, my sister."
usibonda posted:
"This is great, my dear. I hope God opens doors for you so that you will stay away from these people forever. All the best to you."
ThaaBLaa advised:
"From here, don’t look back; your family is Sky. Be selfish, Brenda, put your kid and yourself first. Get yourself a house far away from your mother. Love her from a distance."
Brenda Ngxoli lands new gig
In more Brenda Ngxoli updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the actress landing a hosting gig.
Social media rejoiced at Brenda finally getting the support she needed after all she had been through.
Source: Briefly News
