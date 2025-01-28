Brenda Ngxoli has landed herself a gig at the South African Traditional Leaders Awards (SATLAs)

The actress has been topping trends since exposing her family's abuse, and it seems things are finally turning around for her

Mzansi rejoiced at her good fortune and congratulated Brenda on her new job offer

Brenda Ngxoli received more good news after exposing her family. Images: brendangxoli

Brenda Ngxoli finally landed a job after documenting the abuse she suffered from her family.

Brenda Ngxoli lands hosting gig

Months after exposing her family's toxicity and abuse, it appears that things are finally looking up for Brenda Ngxoli.

Recently, the actress shed light on the tension between herself and her family when her mother accused her of abuse, and not only did she gain public sympathy, but she also received donations from Good Samaritans.

In another twist of fate, the former The Queen actress has now landed herself a hosting gig after being announced as the MC for the South African Traditional Leaders Awards (SATLAs), which will take place on 22 February 2025.

Brenda Ngxoli will MC the upcoming SATLAs. Image: brendangxoli

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared the details:

Mzansi shows love to Brenda Ngxoli

Netizens celebrated Brenda's luck turning around:

TumeloTiger1 said:

"I love that she's getting gigs, we should support her. She really needs it in her time of need."

TumeloTiger1 was impressed:

"South Africans showing ubuntu again! I love to see it."

VuyoFanta posted:

"God is now showing off. Sometimes out of pain and suffering comes blessings."

visse_ss wrote:

"Seeing South Africans coming together and helping each other. Sometimes, I wonder where we went wrong as a country. It's clear that we have the ability to unite."

die_neva05 suggested:

"She must buy a stand and build a four-room house, not a rented apartment. A kid needs a home."

TafaneAndi30858 added:

"Those who are humiliated in public, God will restore their dignity in public."

Ferguson Films donate to Brenda Ngxoli

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Brenda Ngxoli receiving another generous donation, this time from her former bosses at Ferguson Films.

This comes after she exposed her family's abuse and received an outpouring of love and support from fellow South Africans.

